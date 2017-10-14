Circle V Ranch Camp Recognizes Many of Its Guardian Angels from Harrowing Whittier Fire

Firefighters, sheriff's deputies and others who protected and rescued campers and staff share spotlight at gratitude luncheon

Four months after the Whittier Fire raged toward Circle V Ranch Camp in the Santa Ynez Valley, the faith-based organization’s leaders use words like miracle and guardian angels to talk about that harrowing day.

On July 8, the wildfire ignited along Highway 154 near Camp Whittier and Lake Cachuma, sending a firestorm toward Circle V Ranch Camp where 88 youths and 36 staff members were on day four of the summer’s second — and final — session.

The roaring, erratic flames cut off the camp’s escape route, forcing the contingent to hunker down on the site. Fortunately, they were enveloped by firefighters and public-safety personnel who were there with them, but it would be hours before it was safe enough to leave.

“We feel guardian angels were with us on July 8,” said Ray Sweet, board president for the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Los Angeles. “These guardian angels are PC —not politically correct. They came prepared and courageous.”

With the aid of many first responders, all those at Circle V — which had about half as many campers as it normally does for a session — safely escaped that day.

“It was truly a miracle,” added David Fields, executive director of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Los Angeles.

A special luncheon to thank those guardian angels was held Saturday at the parish hall of Old Mission Santa Inés, where staff members, firefighters, law enforcement officers and others gathered.

Some who were invited could not attend, however, since they were out of town fighting wildfires raging elsewhere in California.

“As a faith-based organization, we believe in guardian angels,” Sweet said. “And sometimes they come in human form. You know who are. That’s why you’re here.”

Recognized were David Dahlberg, U.S. Forest Service fire prevention technician; Santa Barbara County Fire Department fire equipment operator supervisor Mark Linane and the entire SBCFD; the Sheriff’s Department; and the sheriff’s Search and Rescue team.

Additionally, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians and Durham Charter Services were honored for their roles in evacuating and getting campers back home, while Old Mission Santa Inés was recognized for providing shelter to evacuees.

Circle V has operated in the Santa Ynez Mountains since the 1990s, and has annually hosted 1,200 campers from underprivileged families for a program deemed life changing by some who have attended.

The 30-acre facility also hosted retreats from September through May, but had to cancel those events in addition to the remainder of the summer camp for youths.

The camp, operated by the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Los Angeles, is considered the organization’s crown jewel.

Camp director Ray Lopez recalled the hot windy Saturday in July, noting the fire sparked in the worst possible spot. The staff quickly realized flames were “right at our door step,” and not on the other side of Lake Cachuma.

One group of campers, 30 youths and 12 staffers made it safely to the evacuation point before the walls of flames cut off the remainder.

“They say you can’t outrun a wildfire,” he said. “You can’t. It was moving extremely quick and it was coming our direction.”

Lopez had nothing but praise for the staff that trained for the scenario and suddenly had to live it, keeping children calm and occupied with snacks, movies and songs while the flames raged nearby.

“It was a stressful situation and they made it look easy,” he said.

“I am proud of you,” Lopez told staff members. “And I’m forever grateful for all you’ve done. You showed bravery, poise and confidence, in a day and time when the world sees young people as not that.”

He also had praise for the many who helped save lives and structures that day, including those who cleared the road as burning trees blocked the exit and others who pushed to get into the camp to rescue the other campers and staff.

“For that, we can never repay (you),” Lopez said. “The tokens of appreciation are not even close to being enough, but I pray that in some way you will know that we are extremely grateful for who you are.”

Lopez also singled out the DC-10 air tanker and helicopter pilots who fought the wildfire from above.

“They were incredible,” he said, describing their skills as magical.

With the 60-foot wall of flames threatening the camp, Lopez recalled, the DC-10 pilot skillfully laid down a barrier of retardant on the ground to stop the fire.

“It was absolutely incredible to watch, and I hope I never have to watch it again,” he said to laughter. “I hope to personally thank them some day.”

When Lopez noted staff members by name, he asked if he had forgotten anyone, only to have an audience member shout, “Yourself!”

In fact, St. Vincent de Paul leaders also praised him for his commitment to the campers and leadership that day.

Lopez recalled returning to camp to find a stuffed animal tucked into the sleeping bag in one cabin.

“Hi Buddy,” a firefighter wrote. “I’m sorry you got caught up in this messy fire. I’m glad you’re safe and that your animal’s so happily tucked in safe and sound. P.S. I came to this camp last November to learn about firefighting. Now here I am again as a firefighter.”

Compared to nearby camps, including the Boy Scouts’ Rancho Alegre, Circle V sustained less damage but still faces challenges. The craft shack and health lodge are gone along with the water filtration system, with repairs estimated to cost more than $200,000.

Circle V Ranch Camp is working to resume hosting campers next summer.

In addition to the human helpers, speakers Saturday also noted the divine help the camp saw that day.

“That fire got right to the chapel and went out,” Fields said. “We’re a Catholic organization. We believe the Holy Spirit was out there to help us.”

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.