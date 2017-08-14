Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 2:35 pm | Overcast 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Circle V Ranch Camp & Retreat Center Plans to Open in 2018

Facilities in the Santa Ynez Valley were damaged or destroyed by the Whittier Fire

Several buildings at the Circle V Ranch Camp & Retreat Center in the Santa Ynez Valley were damaged or destroyed by the Whittier Fire. Officials with St. Vincent de Paul of Los Angeles, which operates the camp, are making plans to rebuild and re-open the youth camp in 2018. Click to view larger
Several buildings at the Circle V Ranch Camp & Retreat Center in the Santa Ynez Valley were damaged or destroyed by the Whittier Fire. Officials with St. Vincent de Paul of Los Angeles, which operates the camp, are making plans to rebuild and re-open the youth camp in 2018. (Contributed photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | August 14, 2017 | 9:33 p.m.

Less than two months after the fast-moving Whittier Fire scorched the Circle V Ranch Camp & Retreat Center in the Santa Ynez Valley, officials are making plans to rebuild and re-open the youth camp in 2018.

The blaze that broke out July 8 charred buildings that were used to house arts-and-craft items and medical supplies, and severely damaged the camp’s water treatment facility in the Lake Cachuma area.

David Fields, executive director of St. Vincent de Paul of Los Angeles, which operates the camp, estimates the rebuilding effort could cost more than $200,000 and take several months.

Fields hopes to open the camp in May or June 2018.

“The sooner, the better,” Fields said. “The camp has impacted and positively touched a lot of lives. We want to continue that.”

The Whittier fire, which ignited around 2 p.m. July 8, had charred 18,430 acres as of Monday afternoon.

The St. Vincent de Paul of Los Angeles is collecting donations to help pay for the renovation project. Click here to contribute.

Children and staff members sheltered in place with U.S. Forest Service firefighters as the fire roared dangerously close on July 8. The group was evacuated and no injuries were reported.

The youth camp has been shut down after staff discovered the damage.

Summer camps and dozens of groups scheduled to use the Retreat Center have been canceled through the year.

“The Retreat Center is where different organizations utilize the available services — that is going to be canceled until probably next September,” Fields said.

Since 1945, the camp at 2550 Highway 154 has hosted summer camp sessions for boys and girls ages 7 to 13, and campers ages 14 to 17 in leadership training. 

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Several buildings at the Circle V Ranch Camp & Retreat Center in the Santa Ynez Valley were damaged or destroyed by the Whittier Fire. Officials with St. Vincent de Paul of Los Angeles, which operates the camp, are making plans to rebuild and re-open the youth camp in 2018. Click to view larger
Several buildings at the Circle V Ranch Camp & Retreat Center in the Santa Ynez Valley were damaged or destroyed by the Whittier Fire. Officials with St. Vincent de Paul of Los Angeles, which operates the camp, are making plans to rebuild and re-open the youth camp in 2018. (Contributed photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 