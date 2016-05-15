Friday, April 20 , 2018, 9:45 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Circle V Ranch Camp Celebrates 71 Years of Summer Fun for Kids with Free Open House Saturday

Circle V Ranch Camp summer campers show off their art projects. Click to view larger
Circle V Ranch Camp summer campers show off their art projects. (Circle V Ranch Camp photo)
By Laura Kath for Circle V Ranch Camp | May 15, 2016 | 8:30 a.m.

The public is invited to the Circle V (Vee) Ranch Camp Free Open House from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 21. All ages are welcome to enjoy a camp tour, free barbecue lunch, supervised activities and get a taste of Circle V summer camp fun.

The 30-acre facility is located across from Lake Cachuma, just 20 minutes north of Santa Barbara at 2550 Highway 154 in the Santa Ynez Valley.

“This year marks 71 years of our traditional sleepover summer camp,” said Ray Lopez, Circle V Ranch Camp director. “I started as a counselor at Circle V in 1993, and have been camp director since 2008.

“We welcome campers from throughout Southern California. No child is turned away due to lack of funds since we have camperships available. Please come to the Open House or contact us and learn how you can give your kids a wonderful experience this summer.”

Circle V offers seven sessions starting on June 27 and ending Aug. 14. Each session features six days and five nights of traditional supervised activities for boys and girls ages 7 to 13. For ages 14-17, a Camper in Leadership Training (CILT) program is also available.

Applications and campership (scholarship) requests are now being accepted for 2016 Summer Camp sessions.

2016 Summer Session Dates and Themes

» Session One: Monday, June 27, to Saturday, July 2 — Wild Wild West Week

» Session Two: Tuesday, July 5, to Sunday, July 10 — Secret Agent Week

» Session Three: Monday, July 11, to Saturday, July 16 — “The Final Frontier” Space Week

» Session Four: Monday, July 18, to Saturday, July 23 — Medieval Week

» Session Five: Wednesday, July 27, to Monday, Aug. 1— Flashback Week

» Session Six: Wednesday, Aug. 3, to Monday, Aug. 8 — Carnival Week

» Session Seven: Tuesday, Aug. 9, to Sunday, Aug. 14 — Sports Extravaganza Week

Circle V campers enjoy activities that include archery, hiking, swimming in the pool, learning about nature, reading skills, arts & crafts, painting, photography, playing games of baseball, basketball, ping pong, foosball, soccer, miniature golf, and, of course, campfires, skits and songs. (There is no TV or radio or Internet access to affect the experience.)

Everyone jump now! Click to view larger
Everyone jump now! (Circle V Ranch Camp photo)

Campers stay in spacious wood cabins or canvas tents. Three nutritious daily meals are served family-style in the Dining Lodge, and provide not only a chance for food but also for more camaraderie and fellowship.

In summer 2015, the camp hosted more than 1,200 children for this time-honored experience. The Circle V Ranch Camp fee for six days/five nights including lodging, all meals, activities, recreation and supervised fun is $425 per child. “Camperships” (made by individuals and groups’ donations) are available for qualified campers. Click here for more information on fees and camperships.

Founded by the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Los Angeles Council in 1945, Circle V Ranch Camp & Retreat Center has been located on 30 acres in Los Padres National Forest in Santa Barbara County’s Santa Ynez Valley near Lake Cachuma since 1990. During autumn, winter and spring, the Camp & Retreat Center is available for rental to other nonprofit groups and organizations.

Parents/guardians are encouraged to contact the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Circle V Ranch Camp main office at 323.224.6213 to receive the Camp application or click here to apply online.

— Laura Kath, president of Mariah Marketing, represents Circle V Ranch Camp.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 