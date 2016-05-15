Circle V Ranch Camp Celebrates 71 Years of Summer Fun for Kids with Free Open House Saturday

The public is invited to the Circle V (Vee) Ranch Camp Free Open House from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 21. All ages are welcome to enjoy a camp tour, free barbecue lunch, supervised activities and get a taste of Circle V summer camp fun.

The 30-acre facility is located across from Lake Cachuma, just 20 minutes north of Santa Barbara at 2550 Highway 154 in the Santa Ynez Valley.

“This year marks 71 years of our traditional sleepover summer camp,” said Ray Lopez, Circle V Ranch Camp director. “I started as a counselor at Circle V in 1993, and have been camp director since 2008.

“We welcome campers from throughout Southern California. No child is turned away due to lack of funds since we have camperships available. Please come to the Open House or contact us and learn how you can give your kids a wonderful experience this summer.”

Circle V offers seven sessions starting on June 27 and ending Aug. 14. Each session features six days and five nights of traditional supervised activities for boys and girls ages 7 to 13. For ages 14-17, a Camper in Leadership Training (CILT) program is also available.

Applications and campership (scholarship) requests are now being accepted for 2016 Summer Camp sessions.

2016 Summer Session Dates and Themes

» Session One: Monday, June 27, to Saturday, July 2 — Wild Wild West Week

» Session Two: Tuesday, July 5, to Sunday, July 10 — Secret Agent Week

» Session Three: Monday, July 11, to Saturday, July 16 — “The Final Frontier” Space Week

» Session Four: Monday, July 18, to Saturday, July 23 — Medieval Week

» Session Five: Wednesday, July 27, to Monday, Aug. 1— Flashback Week

» Session Six: Wednesday, Aug. 3, to Monday, Aug. 8 — Carnival Week

» Session Seven: Tuesday, Aug. 9, to Sunday, Aug. 14 — Sports Extravaganza Week

Circle V campers enjoy activities that include archery, hiking, swimming in the pool, learning about nature, reading skills, arts & crafts, painting, photography, playing games of baseball, basketball, ping pong, foosball, soccer, miniature golf, and, of course, campfires, skits and songs. (There is no TV or radio or Internet access to affect the experience.)

Campers stay in spacious wood cabins or canvas tents. Three nutritious daily meals are served family-style in the Dining Lodge, and provide not only a chance for food but also for more camaraderie and fellowship.

In summer 2015, the camp hosted more than 1,200 children for this time-honored experience. The Circle V Ranch Camp fee for six days/five nights including lodging, all meals, activities, recreation and supervised fun is $425 per child. “Camperships” (made by individuals and groups’ donations) are available for qualified campers. Click here for more information on fees and camperships.

Founded by the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Los Angeles Council in 1945, Circle V Ranch Camp & Retreat Center has been located on 30 acres in Los Padres National Forest in Santa Barbara County’s Santa Ynez Valley near Lake Cachuma since 1990. During autumn, winter and spring, the Camp & Retreat Center is available for rental to other nonprofit groups and organizations.

Parents/guardians are encouraged to contact the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Circle V Ranch Camp main office at 323.224.6213 to receive the Camp application or click here to apply online.

— Laura Kath, president of Mariah Marketing, represents Circle V Ranch Camp.