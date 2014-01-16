Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 3:29 pm | A Few Clouds 67º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Arts & Lectures to Present Cirque Éloize Circus Troupe in ‘Cirkopolis’ at Granada

By Karna Hughes for UCSB Arts & Lectures | January 16, 2014 | 10:08 a.m.

UCSB Arts & Lectures presents Cirque Éloize, celebrated Montreal circus troupe, in the “jaw-dropping” (The New York Times T Magazine) new production "Cirkopolis" at 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3 at the Granada Theatre, 1214 State St. in Santa Barbara.

In its dazzling new circus spectacular, "Cirkopolis," Montreal-based troupe Cirque Éloize transports us to a retro-futuristic industrial world, inspired by the daring aesthetics of classic films like Metropolis and Brazil.

Through gravity-defying circus arts, dance and theater, 12 multitalented artists and acrobats tell the story of workers who rebel against the spirit-crushing monotony of the factory-city, challenging its boundaries and reinventing themselves. The artists incorporate advanced acrobatic techniques, including diabolo, aerial rope, teeterboard, Cyr wheel and contortion.

Accompanied by an original score and inventive video projections, and filled with humorous touches, this show for all ages plunges the spectator into a vibrant, dream-like universe, where the pursuit of our true place in the world reveals its vital importance.

“There are much bigger shows than 'Cirkopolis,' 90 minutes of circus-theater by the Cirque Éloize troupe of Montreal,” The New York Times writes in a recent review. “But I’d bet there aren’t more beautiful ones.”

Jeannot Painchaud, Cirque Éloize’s creative director and "Cirkopolis" co-director, says the production is “driven by the poetic impulse of life, the physical prowess of the circus, and the humor, at once serious and lighthearted. Cirkopolis is all about letting go and allowing yourself to be borne aloft by hope.”

Click here for a glimpse of Cirkopolis’ artistry.

"Cirkopolis" is presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures. The production is sponsored in part by Mission Wealth Management. Media Sponsors: CASA Magazine and ParentClick.

Tickets are $25 to $65 for the general public and $19 for UCSB students with a current student ID. Tickets for youths 18 & under are half off with a $65 or $45 adult ticket purchase. (A Granada facility fee will be added to each ticket price.)

For tickets or more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures at 805.893.3535 or purchase online by clicking here. Tickets are also available through the Granada Theatre at 805.899.2222 or click here.

UCSB Arts & Lectures thanks lynda.com for its major support of the 2013-14.

 — Karna Hughes is a senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.

