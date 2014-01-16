UCSB Arts & Lectures to Present Cirque Éloize Circus Troupe in ‘Cirkopolis’ at Granada

UCSB Arts & Lectures presents Cirque Éloize, celebrated Montreal circus troupe, in the “jaw-dropping” (The New York Times T Magazine) new production "Cirkopolis" at 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3 at the Granada Theatre, 1214 State St. in Santa Barbara.

In its dazzling new circus spectacular, "Cirkopolis," Montreal-based troupe Cirque Éloize transports us to a retro-futuristic industrial world, inspired by the daring aesthetics of classic films like Metropolis and Brazil.

Through gravity-defying circus arts, dance and theater, 12 multitalented artists and acrobats tell the story of workers who rebel against the spirit-crushing monotony of the factory-city, challenging its boundaries and reinventing themselves. The artists incorporate advanced acrobatic techniques, including diabolo, aerial rope, teeterboard, Cyr wheel and contortion.

Accompanied by an original score and inventive video projections, and filled with humorous touches, this show for all ages plunges the spectator into a vibrant, dream-like universe, where the pursuit of our true place in the world reveals its vital importance.

“There are much bigger shows than 'Cirkopolis,' 90 minutes of circus-theater by the Cirque Éloize troupe of Montreal,” The New York Times writes in a recent review. “But I’d bet there aren’t more beautiful ones.”

Jeannot Painchaud, Cirque Éloize’s creative director and "Cirkopolis" co-director, says the production is “driven by the poetic impulse of life, the physical prowess of the circus, and the humor, at once serious and lighthearted. Cirkopolis is all about letting go and allowing yourself to be borne aloft by hope.”

— Karna Hughes is a senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.