Citi Foundation Support Helps Women’s Economic Ventures Continue Serving Hispanic-Owned Businesses

Women’s Economic Ventures has received a $50,000 grant from the Citi Foundation to support WEV en Español, WEV’s Spanish language entrepreneurial development program that provides business training and microloans to primarily low-income, Spanish-speaking entrepreneurs.

“WEV is grateful for Citi’s long-standing support of our business development programs for Hispanic and Spanish-speaking entrepreneurs,” said Marsha Bailey, Women’s Economic Ventures founder and CEO. “This grant from the Citi Foundation will help WEV continue to support this traditionally underserved population and help them build bigger, stronger businesses.”

Citi and the Citi Foundation have supported WEV’s growth for more than a decade and, with this recent grant, have contributed more than $600,000 to WEV through Citi Foundation grants and Citi corporate sponsorships.

With support from Citi, WEV is able to assist entrepreneurs to prepare for business growth, develop a better understanding of the financial services that may be able to help them achieve their business goals and provide loans for qualifying candidates to start or expand their businesses.

In addition to financial support, Citi employees have volunteered their time and expertise as guest speakers at WEV’s business training classes, imparting their real-life experience to course participants.

The WEV en Español program includes a 4-week Basic Self-Employment Training class, a 14-week Advanced Self-Employment Training class and consulting and loans through WEV’s Loan Program.

To learn more about WEV, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2016, visit www.wevonline.org.

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing Women’s Economic Ventures.