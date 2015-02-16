Cities in Santa Barbara County Struggling to Regulate Short-Term Vacation Rentals

Popular overnight-stay options prompt Goleta and other municipalities to tackle ordinances targeting such properties, but it's no easy task

Short-term overnight stay options like Airbnb and Homestay have become so popular that local officials are scrambling to figure out how many exist.

Because booking vacation rentals for fewer than 30 days is illegal in some areas of Santa Barbara County, and since temporarily renting out a room typically requires a property owner to pay transient occupancy tax like a hotel, the renters in this scenario aren’t rushing to let officials find them.

So, for a number, your guess — or a simple online search — is as good as any.

City leaders hope new regulations might coax short-term rental owners out of hiding, partly so they can collect TOT dollars and, to a degree, so officials can better drop the hammer on vacation rentals noisily disrupting residential neighborhoods.

One particular problem short-term rental spurred the City of Goleta to concoct its first-ever ordinance to regulate the properties, one the Goleta City Council is expected to approve at a meeting Tuesday.

That ordinance, modeled after one in Ventura, would require short-term vacation rental property owners in Goleta to apply for a business license, submit a “nuisance response plan” and pay a fee of about $75 for a permit to operate, among other rules.

The law would also directly apply to Airbnb rentals, but exclude house sitting and renting a room out while an owner lived in the home.

Pieces of Goleta’s ordinance resemble efforts in other California cities, but regulating a craze that’s catching worldwide is no easy — or one-size-fits-all — task.

• • •

Goleta doesn’t have any short-term vacation rentals on its TOT books, but officials know there are at least 117 operating, according to those that self-identified in the 2010 census.

In Santa Barbara, where officials force short-term rental owners to pay for a business license and TOT but simultaneously call the practice illegal, the city has 272 registered rentals, actively sought out in the last four years, according to city finance director Bob Samario.

Those renting out rooms in residential neighborhoods are caught in a classic Catch-22, where law hasn’t caught up with evolving technology.

Since a business can’t operate in a residential zone, Samario said, and because the Santa Barbara City Council hasn’t yet taken a fresh look at the issue, the city collects taxes while looking the other way.

“It’s becoming a bigger and bigger issue,” he said. “We’re going to have to do something to resolve that conflict. We don’t have any restrictions at this point because we don’t technically allow them right now.”

Vacation rentals were included for the first time this year in the Santa Barbara South Coast Tourism Business Improvement District, a Visit Santa Barbara-run effort to increase tourism and overnight stays in local hotels.

So, in addition to TOT, some 400 vacation rentals between Goleta and Summerland are assessed a fee to fund marketing materials on a per-unit basis of $2 per night.

Visit Santa Barbara spokeswoman Jaime Shaw said the organization got its TBID rental figures from cities.

In Carpinteria, where officials opted out of the South Coast TBID last year, records show 75 short-term vacation rental operators were registered to collect TOT on 104 units, city manager Dave Durflinger said.

He said property owners outside single-family residential zones can offer short-term rentals, most in multi-family residential areas near the beach — a city code planners will soon review.

“Acknowledging there are gray areas, this is something we’re going to be studying,” Durflinger said.

Santa Barbara might soon follow suit, possibly taking a cue from neighbors in San Luis Obispo, another Central Coast community inundated with visitors seeking a cheaper alternative to hotels.

In San Luis Obispo, an ordinance taking effect Feb. 21 allows owner-occupied rentals to operate if they get a business license, pay TOT and acquire a permit to prove it’s a primary residence, said Greg Hermann, a special project manager who worked on the ordinance and has since communicated with Santa Barbara city staff on the subject.

So-called short-term “homestays” are the only vacation rental the city allows.

Santa Barbara will take another look at its conflicting ordinance soon, Samario said, but he couldn’t say exactly when.

“The time is right,” he said. “By and large, I’m sure people are aware of them. This has become a statewide issue. I don’t know that one size fits all.”

• • •

The market for vacation rentals isn’t as big in northern Santa Barbara County — Santa Maria doesn’t have an ordinance — but visitors seeking the option near Santa Ynez Valley wine country compelled Solvang officials to pass an urgency ordinance.

At the behest of rental property owners and neighbors of short-term rentals already operating illegally, late last year the Solvang City Council agreed to allow nine short-term vacation rental properties to operate in its “tourism zone.”

All the properties are in the middle of town on Copenhagen Drive, and not in residential zones, where the practice is still prohibited, said Solvang city clerk Mary Ellen Rio.

“More and more people were doing it in residential areas,” she said. “It takes up parking for neighbors. Those people complained to council.”

Solvang will consider adopting a permanent ordinance in August, which will give the approved short-term rental properties about six months to help quantify the need.

Bobbi McGinnis, a realtor who owns four of those units with family via Copenhagen Court LLC, said the first permitted short-term rentals would be available in April.

“We’re the test run,” McGinnis told Noozhawk. “The demand in Solvang is very high. It’s a great little weekend getaway. Last year, when we were looking for long-term tenants, we were probably turning away two to three (short-term) groups a month. We’re hoping short-term vacation rentals are going to be more popular than the long term, but we’ll see.”

While McGinnis was willing to chat about vacation rentals, most other operators, especially those operating illegally, weren’t as forthcoming.

Short-term vacation rental owners can be evasive, a reason Visit Santa Ynez Valley opted against including them in its TBID.

Although the tourism organization’s original renewal proposal included the rentals, Visit Santa Ynez Valley executive director Shelby Sim said they were removed to give governments more time to bring them into compliance.

According to County Treasurer-Tax Collector records, there are 362 short term/vacation rentals registered in unincorporated areas.

“It is a growing trend,” Sim said. “I think everybody is still learning how to grasp it. It’s still new.”

• • •

A key variable in all this is residents themselves.

For the most part, stakeholders in Santa Barbara and Goleta haven’t been on a crusade asking for vacation rental ordinances.

In cities that have regulations, like Carpinteria, Solvang and San Luis Obispo, residents came to officials with complaints about the rentals or with a desire to host guests through Airbnb.

After hearing from residents, San Luis Obispo began collecting the required TOT tax from “homestay rentals” a year ago. Since then, 36 hosts have signed up, and the city has collected $30,988.

Officials there are requiring some of the same things outlined in Goleta’s ordinance — providing contact information for the property owner and a local person to respond to complaints, notifying neighbors and placing limits on the number of guests and parking.

Goleta wants to set a maximum number of occupants at two people plus two for each bedroom, and no more vehicles than the amount of off-street parking spaces on the property.

San Luis Obispo’s ordinance caps guests at four adults and one off-street parking spot.

“I think it’s going to vary depending on the character of the city,” said Hermann, noting that San Luis Obispo plans to take another look at the new ordinance a year from now. “Really, it’s probably going on in every community in California.”

On its website, Airbnb suggests rental operators adhere to local government regulations.

It’s up to city leaders to control the worldwide trend at a local level, and the Goleta City Council is scheduled to consider its plan of action at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in City Hall, 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B.

