Citizens Academy Graduates 32 Local Residents

Participants learn ins and outs of law-enforcement work

Participants gather on first night of Citizen’s Academy. (Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office)
By Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office | May 22, 2017 | 3:06 p.m.

After eight weeks of interactive classes, 32 Santa Barbara County residents graduated from the Citizen’s Academy on May 20.

Participants ranged from 18-67 years of age with different backgrounds, life experiences and perspectives. The group included students, business owners, teachers, community activists and retirees.

The Sheriff’s Office collaborated with UCSB, the UCSB Police Department and the city of Goleta to put on the free program.

The Citizen’s Academy is designed to give the public an inside look at just some of what law enforcement does on a daily basis to keep its citizens safe.

During the course of the program, participants toured the jail, fired a handgun, took interactive classes in active-shooter training, use of force, search-and-seizure law, building searches, and arrest and control.

After finishing their last two classes at the Sheriff’s Training Bureau, participants received their certificates of completion at a graduation ceremony and celebratory barbecue with family, friends, instructors and past Citizen Academy graduates.

Sheriff Bill Brown and UCSB Police Department Assistant Chief Cathy Farley presented the certificates of completion.

Participant Lia Welkom, an SBCC student, said, “The Citizens Academy took me behind the scenes and gave me a police-eye look at what officers encounter, how they approach their job, and one-on-one teaching from real pros.

"It was an experience I would do again and recommend to all,” she said.

UCSB Senior Compliance Training Analyst Carol Sauceda said, “What an insightful program. I appreciated being with like-minded individuals who care enough to invest their time to learn more about what our public safety officers do.

"I have gained a better understanding of what it’s like behind the badge through the lectures, hands-on experience and tour of the jail," she said. "I have a higher level respect for the men and women who are in law enforcement."

To learn about the next Citizen’s Academy, sign up for Nixle alerts at www.sbsheriff.org.

— Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

 

