Citizens Council Honors Lompoc Det. David Lamar

Officer's work on sexual-assault cases helped put two assailants in prison for life

By Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc | May 13, 2017 | 3:17 p.m.

Lompoc Police Det. David Lamar was honored for superior performance during the 48th Annual H. Thomas Guerry Awards in Santa Barbara.

Det. David Lamar receives H. Thomas Guerry Award. Click to view larger
Det. David Lamar receives H. Thomas Guerry Award.

 

The ceremony is held by the Santa Barbara Citizens Council On Crime, and recognizes law-enforcement officers in Santa Barbara County for acts of valor and superior performance.

Lompoc Police Chief Pat Walsh nominated Lamar for the Superior Performance award because of his critical work in two high-profile sexual assault cases this past year involving children.

One case involved the husband of a popular day-care provider who sexually assaulted the children while they were in his wife’s care.

In another case, the assailant was a popular figure in the community, and a friend to Lamar as well as many employees of the Lompoc Police Department.

Lamar’s work on these cases has resulted in the two assailants spending the rest of their lives in prison.

Walsh said the topic of child molestation is difficult to discuss, and as a society we try to avoid and often bury the subject.

“As the crimes against children detective, David Lamar cannot avoid this upsetting reality. Instead, he has tenaciously hunted and brought many of these predatory suspects to justice,” Walsh said.

“His work has freed many children from the nightmare of abusers who prey on the children’s innocence and hide behind their cowardice,” Walsh said.

Lamar has been with the Lompoc Police Department since 2007. He is an advisor to the Police Explorer post and is a SWAT team member.

For more information about the Lompoc Police Department, visit http://www.cityoflompoc.com/Police/.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.

 
