Citizens Group Plants New Trees Along Highway 101

These new plantings are located between the southbound off-ramp and the Union Pacific Railroad just north of the Los Carneros overcrossing. The majority of these trees are California natives, which include Coast Live Oaks, Island Oaks, Sycamores, California Buckeye, Catalina Ironwood, Cottonwood and Big Leaf Maple. A $33,000 environmental enhancement and mitigation grant from the California State Resources Agency allowed this beautification project to be done. Caltrans reminds motorists that "We’re here to get you there." For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-568-0858 or visit the District 5 Web site at: http://www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/maint/road/upsb.htm.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >