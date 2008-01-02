Citizens Group Plants New Trees Along Highway 101

The Goleta Valley Beautiful Committee, in cooperation with Caltrans, has completed planting 140 trees near southbound Highway 101.
These new plantings are located between the southbound off-ramp and the Union Pacific Railroad just north of the Los Carneros overcrossing.
The majority of these trees are California natives, which include Coast Live Oaks, Island Oaks, Sycamores, California Buckeye, Catalina Ironwood, Cottonwood and Big Leaf Maple.
A $33,000 environmental enhancement and mitigation grant from the California State Resources Agency allowed this beautification project to be done.
