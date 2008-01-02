Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 2:37 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 
Citizens Group Plants New Trees Along Highway 101

Goleta Valley Beautiful Committee plants more than 100 trees near Highway 101.

By Staff | January 2, 2008 | 10:34 a.m.

The Goleta Valley Beautiful Committee, in cooperation with Caltrans, has completed planting 140 trees near southbound Highway 101.

These new plantings are located between the southbound off-ramp and the Union Pacific Railroad just north of the Los Carneros overcrossing.

The majority of these trees are California natives, which include Coast Live Oaks, Island Oaks, Sycamores, California Buckeye, Catalina Ironwood, Cottonwood and Big Leaf Maple.

A $33,000 environmental enhancement and mitigation grant from the California State Resources Agency allowed this beautification project to be done.

Caltrans reminds motorists that "We’re here to get you there."

For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-568-0858 or visit the District 5 Web site at: http://www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/maint/road/upsb.htm.

