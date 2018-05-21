Citizens Planning Group Gathering Features Awards, Elections

The Citizens Planning Association (CPA) will host its 58th annual meeting, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, June 16, at the Pico Adobe, 123 E. Canon Perdido St., Santa Barbara. The program includes election of officers and board members, awards presentations, and a reception with light refreshments.
Award recipients include CPA member Barbara Massey, receiving the CPA Service Award for her participation in support of good planning and her research in preparing comment at Goleta public hearings.
Receiving the Community Planning Award is Noel Langle, who just retired from County Planning after a 39-year career, most recently in the Long Range Planning Department.
To RSVP or for more information, call 733-3462 or leave a message at 966-3979.
— Mary Ellen Brooks for Citizens Planning Association.