Citrix Systems to Layoff Employees in Santa Barbara, Nationwide

Citrix Systems, Inc. is laying off employees globally — including in the downtown Santa Barbara area — as part of its plan to accelerate the transformation to a subscription/cloud-based business model, and to invest in high-growth initiatives, a company spokesman said on Thursday.

Citrix spokesman Eric Armstrong said “notifications are ongoing across the globe, and out of respect for those impacted, we are not sharing the number of impacted employees globally or in any specific location.”

The cloud-services software company will likely exit the Santa Barbara office by end of the year.

Armstrong declined to say how many people at the Santa Barbara location, where RightSignature is based, will lose their jobs.

All U.S. employees have been informed of the elimination of full-time positions, Armstrong said.

The Santa Clara-based business was founded in 1989, and has about 8,000 employees worldwide.

“It is anticipated that the shift to the cloud will only pick up speed and to accomplish the company’s goals, Citrix is rebalancing investments and winding down certain products,” Armstrong wrote in an email.

Citrix is re-positioning two products to drive long-term growth and align more with company direction, Armstrong said.

It is shifting the ShareFile product to focus on the enterprise market to better align and leverage Citrix’s broader go-to-market motions, Armstrong said.

“These decisions, although difficult, allow us to accelerate our transformation and to reinvest in the new skills, teams and business processes throughout the organization that will ensure that our company continues to grow and deliver long-term value for our customers, partners, employees and shareholders,” Armstrong said.

Citrix’s annual revenue was $3.42 billion in 2016, according to the company. More than 400,000 organizations use Citrix services.

The announcement comes nearly two years after Citrix’s round of layoffs in 2015. The company cut 1,000 workers worldwide to spin off its GoToMeeting products as a separate publicly traded business.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.