Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 12:34 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Business

Citrix Systems to Layoff Employees in Santa Barbara, Nationwide

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | October 6, 2017 | 9:17 p.m.

Citrix Systems, Inc. is laying off employees globally — including in the downtown Santa Barbara area — as part of its plan to accelerate the transformation to a subscription/cloud-based business model, and to invest in high-growth initiatives, a company spokesman said on Thursday. 

Citrix spokesman Eric Armstrong said “notifications are ongoing across the globe, and out of respect for those impacted, we are not sharing the number of impacted employees globally or in any specific location.”

The cloud-services software company will likely exit the Santa Barbara office by end of the year.

Armstrong declined to say how many people at the Santa Barbara location, where RightSignature is based, will lose their jobs.

All U.S. employees have been informed of the elimination of full-time positions, Armstrong said.

The Santa Clara-based business was founded in 1989, and has about 8,000 employees worldwide.

“It is anticipated that the shift to the cloud will only pick up speed and to accomplish the company’s goals, Citrix is rebalancing investments and winding down certain products,” Armstrong wrote in an email.

Citrix is re-positioning two products to drive long-term growth and align more with company direction, Armstrong said.

It is shifting the ShareFile product to focus on the enterprise market to better align and leverage Citrix’s broader go-to-market motions, Armstrong said.

“These decisions, although difficult, allow us to accelerate our transformation and to reinvest in the new skills, teams and business processes throughout the organization that will ensure that our company continues to grow and deliver long-term value for our customers, partners, employees and shareholders,” Armstrong said.

Citrix’s annual revenue was $3.42 billion in 2016, according to the company. More than 400,000 organizations use Citrix services.

The announcement comes nearly two years after Citrix’s round of layoffs in 2015. The company cut 1,000 workers worldwide to spin off its GoToMeeting products as a separate publicly traded business.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 