City Accepting Submissions for ‘My Goleta’ Photography Exhibit

The City of Goleta is inviting the community to submit photographs that capture “My Goleta.” What represents Goleta to you? Is there a favorite location, group of people or event?

This program is open to everyone in Goleta and the surrounding communities. Photographers of all ages are encouraged to participate. Both amateurs and professionals are invited to submit pieces that express what represents Goleta to them. Artists do not need to be Goleta residents to participate.

The deadline to enter is 5 p.m. Dec. 4. Selected art submissions will be featured in an exhibit in the City Council Chambers starting on Dec. 16 and will remain on display for a minimum of two months.

Click here for more information or to download the guidelines and entry form.

Questions about the program may be directed to Valerie Kushnerov at [email protected] or 805.961.7507.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.