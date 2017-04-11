City Advisory Groups Recruiting New Members

Semi-Annual Recruitment for City Advisory Groups



The city of Santa Barbara is seeking individuals to serve on the various city advisory groups. Currently, the city has 43 advisory groups whose members play an important role in shaping our community.

The city is an equal-opportunity employer and adopts practices that value and include diversity at all levels of the organization as an essential step to developing strategies that meet the needs of a diverse community.

If you're an individual interested in making a difference in your community, contributing ideas, and being a part of the city team, you are strongly encouraged to apply. Currently, the city has 54 vacancies on the advisory groups.

Those interested in serving on one of the groups should contact the City Clerk's Office, 564-5309. Additional information, including a list of the current vacancies and an on-line application, may be obtained via the city's website www.SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Applications.

Deadline for submitting applications related to the annual recruitment is 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 1.

The City Council will conduct interviews of applicants for the recruitment at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, and Tuesday, May 16, and 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 23. All applicants must attend one of the interview dates to be eligible for appointment to an advisory group.

The City Council will make appointments to the groups on Tuesday, June 6.

— Jennifer Nichoson for city of Santa Barbara.