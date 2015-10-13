Monday, April 30 , 2018, 3:46 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
City and County Firefighters Invites the Community to ‘Fired Up for Special Olympics’ Dinner

Santa Barbara County and City Firefighters join Special Olympics of Santa Barbara athletes Kyle and Jolie at the SB County Fire Station Click to view larger
Santa Barbara County and City Firefighters join Special Olympics of Santa Barbara athletes Kyle and Jolie at the SB County Fire Station (Kilho Park / Kilho Park Photo)
By Daniella Alkobi for Special Olympics Southern California | October 13, 2015 | 9:34 a.m.

Special Olympics Southern California - Santa Barbara Region invites the community to attend their First Annual “Fired Up for Special Olympics” dinner and silent auction Saturday, Oct. 17, 2015, from 5–10 p.m. at the Casa De La Guerra, 15 East De La Guerra Street in Santa Barbara.

The event will be hosted by the Santa Barbara County Firefighters and City of Santa Barbara Firefighters who have graciously volunteered to prepare and serve a Santa Maria-style barbeque dinner to benefit the Santa Barbara Area Special Olympics year-round athletic programs.

The mission of the Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.

Catherine Remak of KLITE’s “Gary and Catherine in the Morning” and Santa Barbara County Fire Captain Brian Fernandez will serve as emcees for the fundraiser dinner. 

Proceeds will benefit more than 500 local children, teens and adults with intellectual disabilities that gain access to Special Olympics Santa Barbara’s life-changing, year-round sports training and competitions.

Other local businesses showing their support include Santa Barbara Foundation, Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, Hutton Parker Foundation, CenCal Health, MarBorg, Village Properties, Southern California - Service Employees International Union (SEIU) 620, Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation, Coca Cola and Jordano's. 

Tickets to the “Fired Up for Special Olympics” dinner are $100 for individuals and $175 for couples. 

All contributions are tax deductible and attributed directly to support the programs for the local Special Olympics Southern California-Santa Barbara Region.  

For more information or to RSVP, please contact Gina Carbajal, regional drector, Southern California Special Olympics-Santa Barbara at 805,884.1516 xt103 or [email protected].

— Daniella Alkobi serves on the leadership council for Special Olympics Southern California - Santa Barbara Region.

 
