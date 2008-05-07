City Appoints New Public Works Director

The Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday approved the city administrator’s recommendation to appoint Christine Andersen as public works director.

{mosimage}

"This is an important appointment for the city, and I’m pleased to have found a highly qualified public works professional with an impressive track record," City Administrator Jim Armstrong said.

Public works is the largest city department with more than 300 employees and a budget totaling $106 million. The department generates about $101 million in revenue for the city and manages 28 programs through five divisions.

Andersen has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Illinois. As Long Beach’s airport director, she oversees 125 employees, a $26 million operating budget and a $30 million capital program budget.

From 2003 to 2007, Andersen served as Long Beach’s public works director with a budget of $200 million and 712 employees.

Andersen served as acting city manager for one year and as deputy city manager for environmental services for two years in Boulder, Colo. Andersen served as director of public works in Eugene, Ore., for 16 years.

From 1979 to 1984, Andersen served as county engineer, transportation engineer and assistant transportation planning engineer in the Lane County Public Works Department in Eugene.

Andersen will report to the city of Santa Barbara on June 9. Her annual salary will be $185,000.