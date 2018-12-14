City Denies Noise Ordinance Waiver for Hotel Californian’s New Year’s Eve Party

Event organizers plan to move the festivities inside after 10 p.m. to comply with Santa Barbara's rule on amplified music

It's expected to be one of the biggest parties of the year, a New Year's Eve bash on lower State Street led by the Hotel Californian and other Funk Zone businesses.

But at 10 p.m., the party must move from the outdoors to inside because of Santa Barbara's ordinance that prohibits outdoor amplifed music after that time.

Despite the Hotel Californian's attempts to get a permit, the city declined to relax its time rule on amplified music.

Event organizers had hoped to create the feel of an open space event, where anyone from the public could participate in the celebration in a street-fair-like environment. Now, that won't happen.

"It's unfortunate that the city didn't grant the permit," said Ken Oplinger, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of the Santa Barbara Region.

Santa Barbara Municipal Code states that "it is unlawful for musical instruments and similar devices ... playing or permitting the operation of playing ... between the hours of 10 p.m. and 7 p.m. in such a manner as to create a noise disturbance audible by a person of ordinary sensitivity across a residential or commercial real property lines."

Many of the businesses in the Funk Zone, including the Moxie, were involved with the Hotel Californian to plan the event.

Santa Barbara police Lt. Marylinda Arroyo sent a letter to the Hotel Californian on Dec. 6 denying the group's request in early November to allow outdoor amplified music after 10 p.m. The Hotel Californian also requested a permit for a hotel platform stage, but a permit is not required because it is only 12 inches tall. Permits are required for stages that are higher than 24 inches.

The city's noise ordinance states that amplification cannot exceed 60 decibels, about the sound of normal conversation, when measured outdoors at or beyond the property from which the sounds emanates. The only exceptions the city grants are on public property, such as events for Fiesta or Solstice, when all amplification equipment must be turned off no later than 10:30 p.m.

"I would welcome time to meet with you and discuss future events and how we can work together so that we can avoid last-minute requests and denials," Arroyo wrote in a letter to the Hotel Californian.

In a statement to Noozhawk, the Hotel Californian said that without the noise ordinance waiver, it would move its post-10 p.m. activities inside.

"Many businesses in the Funk Zone have gotten together to plan this year's first-ever Funk Zone New Year's Eve celebration that showcases the entire Funk Zone and culminates in an East Coast countdown in the courtyard at Hotel Californian," said Warren Nocon, general manager of Hotel Californian. "The city was very gracious in helping us to explore ideas on how to make the New Year's Eve event a success without the waiver. As a solution, we plan to host a DJ, dancing and midnight countdown in the Alhambra Ballroom at Hotel Californian.

"Together with the city, we have agreed to work together to explore this ordinance in 2019 to see if it can be amended for next year's Funk Zone celebration while still honoring the ordinance's original intentions."

Oplinger said that at a time when the city should be supporting efforts by local businesses to bring people downtown, the decision seems shortsighted.

"Ever since the hotel opened, they have been aggressively trying to find events to bring people to the community," Oplinger said. "The city shouldn't have dismissed this. The way you solve the concerns is you sit down and find a constructive way to get to 'yes.'"

