City College Dean Named to Post With Chancellor’s Office

Santa Barbara City College is has announced that Alice Perez, current dean of Educational Programs, has been appointed to the position of vice chancellor of Academic Affairs with the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office.

The position is pending approval by the SBCC Board of Trustees and California Community Colleges Board of Governors. Perez is expected to join the chancellor’s office in mid-November.

In her new role, Perez will provide leadership and oversight of the Academic Affairs Division responsible for conducting state-level review of community college curriculum and instructional support activities.

The division provides leadership and technical assistance to enhance the capacity of the community colleges in academic planning, review of credit degrees and certificates, library/learning resources and technology strategic planning.

Also basic skills/ESL intersegmental policies, program development, credit/noncredit adult education, and Fund for Student Success (Mathematics, Engineering, Science Achievement program, Puente Project, Middle College High School program).

Perez joined SBCC as the dean of Arts & Humanities in 2006.

“It is not possible for me to fully express how much I cherish and appreciate my colleagues and our students at SBCC," Perez said. "The past 11 years have deeply transformed my life both personally and professionally.

"I will work hard for our students and our powerful community college districts, and I look forward to forging new collaborations with my colleagues at the Chancellor's Office and across the state, while sustaining strong bonds with my current colleagues at the college.”

Anthony E. Beebe, SBCC superintendent/president, said, “We are proud to have one of our own taking a leadership position at the statewide level.”

City College will be seeking internal applicants to fill the interim dean of Educational Programs position for the remainder of the fiscal year.

— Luz Reyes-Martin for SBCC.