SBCC Issues Security Alert After Alleged Rape on Campus

Santa Barbara City College officials issued an email "security alert" on Tuesday to inform the public about an alleged rape that may have taken place on campus over the weekend.

The email stated that campus security received information on Tuesday morning of an alleged rape that took place Sunday afternoon, when a "victim was approached from behind and knocked to the ground," the email stated. "At this time there is no description of the suspect or location of the alleged crime."

The statement asked that anyone with information regarding the incident or who observes any suspicious behavior to contact the Santa Barbara Police Department or Santa Barbara City College Security.

"The Campus Security Department encourages all people to be aware of their surroundings, walk in pairs, and have a cell phone ready for use in the case of an emergency," the statement read.

Santa Barbara police Sgt. Riley Harwood said officers were working on the case but have not had the chance to interview the female victim as of Tuesday afternoon.

The young woman is an SBCC student, and the Police Department was informed of the alleged assault by the victim's father on Tuesday morning, who told police the incident occurred Sunday afternoon.

"We have not had the opportunity to speak to the victim in this case because she is from out of state and is in transit at the moment," Harwood said.

Officers are arranging for law enforcement to make contact with the young woman once she arrives home.

"Hopefully they'll be able to interview her and do a forensic medical exam," he said.

