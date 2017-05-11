City College Recognizes Employees of Year

Santa Barbara City College has named Marilynn Spaventa and Josue Miranda as its outstanding staff members for the 2016-17 school year.

Spaventa, dean of Educational Services, was selected as Outstanding Administrator of the Year.

Miranda, teaching assistant in the Automotive Service & Technology Laboratory Teaching, was selected as Classified Employee of the Year.

In her more than 26 years at SBCC, Spaventa has served as dean to several departments, most recently in Math, Sciences, Languages/ESL, International Students and Study Abroad.

She is described by fellow staff members as “intelligent, kind, hardworking and gracious,” and “boundless in her vision.”

Spaventa will retire after the spring semester.

Miranda is not only a teaching assistant in Automotive Service & Technology, he is a graduate of the program. In his 20 years as a lab assistant, he has introduced numerous students to the auto program, including English learners.

Among his volunteer activities, Miranda regularly accompanies the SBCC Geology Department on field trips, where he performs vehicle and other repairs as needed.

“My position keeps me engaged with our students and many of them are here to learn a career,” Miranda said. “Their success is our number one goal.”

SBCC’s Classified Employee of the Year is selected by a committee of fellow classified employees. Honorable mention winners announced are:

Loretta Chapin, program system support specialist for Center for Lifelong Learning; Christina Lomeli, student program advisor, Dual Enrollment Program; Lorraine Valenzuela security coordinator; and Blanca Waaler. Admissions and Records technician.

Honorable mentions for Outstanding Administrator of the Year were: Jason Walker, director of Academic Technology Support; Carola Smith senior director of International Programs; Jim Clark director of Information Technology; and Melissa Moreno, dean of Educational Programs, Business.

— Luz Reyes-Martin for SBCC.