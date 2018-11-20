Palo Alto Chief Chosen to Lead Santa Barbara City Fire Department

An outside hire was chosen as Santa Barbara’s new fire chief, as the City Council voted in closed session Tuesday to appoint Palo Alto Fire Chief Eric Nickel.

City Administrator Paul Casey reported that Nickel was picked from a pool of 36 applicants after a nationwide search for the position, and “really rose to the top based on his experience” and “has a great ability to lead the department forward.”

Nickel has headed Palo Alto’s fire department, which covers the city and Stanford University, for the past six years. Before that, he worked at the Novato Fire Protection District in Marin County.

Santa Barbara City Fire Department Operations Division Chief Lee Waldron has been acting chief since Pat McElroy retired in March, after 36 years with the department.

Waldron did apply for the job but was not chosen.

Nickel said he was counting down the days until his Jan. 14 start date and was thankful for the opportunity to lead a “really great department.”

“We welcome you and look forward to working with you,” Mayor Cathy Murillo said.

Casey made his recommendation to the City Council, which approved it 6-0 in closed session, with Eric Friedman absent.

“He’s an outstanding candidate,” Casey said after the meeting. “He is a good leader of people and a good manager of departments. He's big on strategic visioning, data-driven decision-making and preventive firefighting approaches.”

Nickel is also experienced with the administrative side, including budgeting, and has a good set of skills that should translate to Santa Barbara, Casey said.

Of Waldron, Casey said, “Lee's a great guy, it's hard. He's done a great job as our acting fire chief, and we really appreciate him stepping up and filling that role.”

It's rare for the city to pick an outside hire, but “not unheard of,” Casey said, citing the hire of Ron Prince, who retired in 2009.

Nickel will have a starting salary of $214,488 to head the department, which has a $28-million budget and 106 employees in eight fire stations, according to the city.

Speaking to Noozhawk after the appointment, Nickel said he plans to spend his first six months on the job getting the pulse on the organization, the city and the county, and wants to update the city's Wildland Fire Plan.

“It was published in 2004 with data from before that, probably, and vegetation is burning very different even in those 15 years,” he said.

He has a lot of experience working in communities with wildland urban interface risks, he added.

There are opportunities to collaborate and “really be on the forefront of addressing some climate-driven events causing fire and flood,” he said.

Nickel decided to become a firefighter while he was working on his bachelor’s degree in finance.

“I actually started my career fighting forest fires on a hot shot crew 100 miles from here so I feel my career has come full circle,” he told Noozhawk.

Nickel was an outside hire for the Palo Alto chief position as well, and worked to change the department culture to address the large number of medical emergency calls.

Palo Alto is a unique department in the Bay Area in that the fire department also operates the ambulance service, and the ambulance department grew 20 percent over the past five years, he said in a video interview this summer.

In a statement Tuesday, the city noted that Nickel “has focused his professional research on fire agency community engagement and public relations programs, using social media as a community link in disasters and creating predictive analytic technology solutions to forecast risk reduction opportunities and predict calls for service. Eric seeks to use innovative and data-driven solutions to make life safer and to create an all-risk emergency services department ready to meet future challenges and community needs.”

Nickel said he was thrilled to be chosen for the job and is excited to move to Santa Barbara after the holidays with his family, his wife of 25 years, Marianna Vasquez Nickel, and children Noah and Isabella, who are both in college.

