Angled-Parking Plan Approved for Portion of Cabrillo Boulevard in Santa Barbara

Change is OK'd by City Council for section from Ninos Drive to the Andree Clark Bird Refuge, in front the East Beach volleyball courts

Cars parked along Cabrillo Boulevard in Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
The Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday voted to approve a Reverse angled parking plan and restripe Cabrillo Boulevard between Ninos Drive and the Andree Clark Bird Refuge. The vote was 6-1. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | March 19, 2019 | 10:11 p.m.

Reverse angled parking is coming to Santa Barbara.

The City Council on Tuesday voted to approve the parking plan and restripe Cabrillo Boulevard between Ninos Drive and the Andree Clark Bird Refuge, in front the East Beach volleyball courts, as part of its Vision Zero effort. 

Currently, that portion of Cabrillo Boulevard has two lanes in each direction, but the city wants to restripe the street to allow one lane for cars in each direction; one lane for bicyclists in each direction; and the angled parking.

Although the city had considered replacing the traffic signal at the Cabrillo-Niños intersection with a four-way stop sign, the panel decided to keep the signal.

The vote was 6-1, with Councilman Randy Rowse voting in opposition because he didn't want to decrease road capacity. 

City traffic engineers are trying to improve safety for vehicles, pedestrians and bicyclists by revamping the street. Officials estimate the plan can eliminate as many as 22 crashes in the area over the next 10 years.

Between 2008 and 2017, there were 43 collisions reported in the area, including one fatality.

Engineers met with residents in the area several times to get feedback on the proposal. ,

"The goal of this project is to eliminate those collision patterns," said Derrick Bailey, the city’s supervising transportation engineer. "

Cars parked along Cabrillo Boulevard in Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
Vision Zero is a national branding effort intended to eliminate all traffic fatalities and severe injuries, while increasing safe, healthy, equitable mobility for all. The program was first implemented in Sweden in the 1990s.

The city isn't sure how many angled parking spaces the configuration would be create. Currently there are about 60 parallel parking spots.

Bailey said that backing into the spaces is fewer steps than parallel parking. It's also more convenient for people to unload their beach gear with a rear-facing vehicle.

The council on Tuesday also discussed adding a loading zone for groups and kids that take part in summer volleyball camps in the area where some of the current parallel parking exists.

"I would like to maximize the parking," said Mayor Cathy Murillo. "Beach access is really important to me."

Some people objected to the elimination of lanes on Cabrillo Boulevard in favor of a designated bike lanes. 

"I think this program is criminal," said Mary Altman, who renamed the project "zero vision."

Altman said it was a "genocide plan."

"They want all the cars of the road," she said. 

Rowse said traffic is already backed up on Cabrillo Boulevard on Sunday afternoons, and he worried that the changes could make traffic conditions worse in the area. 

The city also plans to post signs to discourage motorists traveling west on Cabrillo Boulevard from pulling head first into the spaces. 

The restriping project is expected to cost about $75,000.

About 10,200 people travel through the Cabrillo Boulevard and Ninos Avenue intersection daily. 

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

