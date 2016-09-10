Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 8:28 pm | Partly Cloudy 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara City Council Expands Resident Parking Permit Area on the Mesa

By Sarah Scarminach, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | September 10, 2016 | 5:53 p.m.

The Santa Barbara City Council expanded the parking permit area on the Mesa to La Marina at Tuesday's meeting. 

This decision comes after a long-time struggle between residents and students from Santa Barbara City College who park in neighborhoods due to the limited parking on campus.

The Mesa currently has an existing parking permit program, designated in a location called Area M

This program is aimed to benefit residents, who are given permits to park on the street during peak hours. The parking program first began in this area in 1991 to address the impacts from student parking.

While SBCC is in prime location in regards to beautiful views and vicinity to downtown Santa Barbara, parking on campus is very limited and those who do not get a spot are forced to find space elsewhere — namely neighborhoods in the Mesa.

SBCC has tried to combat this issue by providing students with free MTD Bus transportation, carpool-only parking spaces and bike racks, but the number of vehicles still pose a problem.

The Santa Barbara City Council approved expanding the Mesa neighborhood permit parking program. Click to view larger
The Santa Barbara City Council approved expanding the Mesa neighborhood permit parking program.  (Santa Barbara photo)

Residents of La Marina expressed interest in wanting to be included in the permit parking area and as a result, Santa Barbara Downtown Parking conducted studies and public outreach in areas surrounding the existing program boundaries.

“This (parking permit) program is resident driven,” said Sarah Clark, a parking resource specialist with Santa Barbara Downtown Parking.

 “We do not initiate the expansion of a parking permit area, but rather we wait for the residents to tell us that is something they want.” 

The city counted vehicles on streets during March 14 to 18 to determine the impact. In addition, they sought out resident feedback by creating a website, mailing notices and holding a public neighborhood meeting. Their findings showed that the 400-500 block of La Marina was one of the most impacted areas, meaning there was 80-percent occupancy during peak hours.

“There are several criteria we consider when deciding whether to establish or expand a parking permit area,” Clark explained.

“These are whether or not residents want or need more parking. We also look at the availability of on-street parking for residents and whether there are other users that impact parking. We look at if it’s even feasible for us to enforce this, or if the city has resources to do that. And whether this would have impacts on other streets outside the parking area. We also look at if there’s a better, less intrusive solution to the problem.”

Noozhawk intern Sarah Scarminach can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 