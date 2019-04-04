City Council OKs Revised Mixed-Use Project for South Santa Maria

Apartment units and commercial space proposed near intersection of Highway 135 and Skyway Drive

A mixed-use development with retail and residential space near a key intersection in southern Santa Maria received the City Council’s approval on Tuesday night.

The council unanimously approved several items for the Lakeview Mixed-Use project, previously known as the Lakeview Promenade Project, proposed for the northwest corner of Highway 135 (Orcutt Expressway) and Skyway Drive.

The 4-acre mixed-use development to be developed by Santa Barbara-based Vernon Construction and featuring modern architecture calls for 166 market-rate apartment units in six multi-story buildings. Two of the buildings will have 6,600 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor.

The Planning Commission approved the project earlier this month after two public hearings and reviews during several study sessions.

“Usually planned development permits do not require City Council review, but this project includes two components that exceed development standards by more than 25 percent,” said Community Development Director Chuen Ng.

One structure, Building 6 in the center of the development, would be four stories tall. The height of 46 feet exceeds the 35-foot limit, Ng said, while other buildings would be 34 feet high.

“We believe that the applicant has designed the project in a certain way to make the building blend in with the area,” Ng said. “With the surrounding buildings being lower in height we believe that the aesthetic impact will be minimal."

Additionally, some of the balconies would encroach into setback areas by a few feet, he said.

The project also includes 178 parking spaces on site, with 35 spaces adjacent to the site available. On-street parking also is expected to be available nearby.

“Staff and the Planning Commission are supportive of the overall project design and believes the project will be a good addition to the housing stock on the south side of the city,” Ng said.

Specifically, the design calls for 43 studios, 77 one-bedroom, 22 two-bedroom and 24 three-bedroom apartments, with 114 of these between 400 square feet and 600 square feet in size. Larger units will range from 950 square feet to 1,350 square feet.

The majority of the units will have attached patios or balconies. Additional roof-top decks will be open to all residents.

Council members questioned the building height, parking availability and traffic flow.

The revised project is a less intense version of the original plan, Ng said, adding that a mitigation measure from a traffic study calls for installing a traffic signal at the intersection of Skyway Drive and Auto Park Drive.

Ten years ago, the city approved a plan that called for 68,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and commercial space and 263 condominium units on 9.4 acres.

The original plan included buildings with a height of 54 feet, according to Brian Schwartz from Urban Planning Concepts.

He said the exemption to allow the balconies to encroach into the setback along Auto Park Drive and Mercury Drive stems from the design.

“The design is conducive to having a good, strong, street frontage appearance,” Schwartz said.

But like the original design, many of the original benefits remain relevant including the fact it’s close to amenities, Schwartz added.

“Other than the two exceptions that are being requested tonight, it meets or exceeds all of the standards of the mixed use ordinance and it implements those objectives,” Schwartz said.

In 2014, the city approved the southern 5.3 acres to become the Skyway Commercial Center which is mostly complete. Vernon Construction is the developer of both the commercial and mix-used projects.

