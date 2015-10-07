Monday, April 30 , 2018, 6:10 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

City Council OKs Sale of Old Lompoc Theatre Building

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | October 7, 2015 | 1:22 p.m.

A mundane action Tuesday night by the City Council meant a big milestone for efforts to restore the downtown Lompoc Theatre building.

With almost no comment, the City Council agreed in a 4 to 0 vote to sell the deteriorating building in the 100 block of North H Street to the nonprofit Lompoc Theatre Project. Councilman Dirk Starbuck abstained since he owns nearby property.

Before the vote, Mark HerrierLompoc Theatre Project president, noted that in the past 15 years the theater has been involved in “more drama and more plot twists and more cast of characters than any Shakespearean play or any Wagnerian opera.

“And, today, finally, you have a chance to give that happy ending,” said Herrier, who grew up in Lompoc and appeared in the 1980s Porky’s series of films. 

The council action resolves more than three years of wrangling over ownership and liens on the building as the city agreed to sell its $700,000 deed of trust to the nonprofit organization for $1.

The Lompoc Theatre has been ensnared in a legal web stemming from the collapse of the nonprofit Lompoc Housing & Community Development Corporation (LHCDC) and complicated by the state’s elimination of redevelopment agencies.

The board handling oversight of Lompoc’s redevelopment agency approved the sale of the deed in January. 

But another hurdle arose with the discovery LHCDC had been suspended by the State of California and the IRS for failure to file tax forms for several years. The suspensions meant the defunct LHCDC could not legally conduct any business and stretched out the transfer of the structure months beyond initial estimates.

Other potential hurdles remain. The sale means the Lompoc Theatre Project now can proceed with an uncontested foreclosure on the theater’s current owner LHCDC. 

The foreclosure process is expected to take about 90 days, according to Herrier.

Once the foreclosure is done, the Theatre Project will own the building and adjacent parking lot outright without any LHCDC debts on the property after back property taxes are paid. 

An additional deed on the property, owned by the City of Lompoc for a $225,000 loan given to LHCDC in 2006, reportedly will be extinguished through the foreclosure process.

The Theatre Project has agreed to pay LHCDC’s unpaid property taxes going back to 2012, an amount Herrier estimated would be about $60,000. 

However, the nonprofit organization is appealing the amount of overdue property taxes because it believes the appraised value of the theater and adjacent parking lot should be lowered, Theatre Project officials said.

A recent appraisal put the property value at negative $100,000.

Herrier noted the council’s meeting fell on his birthday. 

“It’s probably a little late for you to get me a birthday card, but it’s not too late for you to give me a birthday present. And more importantly give a present to a very dedicated board of directors and more important than that, to the citizens of this town who have waited for so many years for someone to set this theatre free.”

Last year, the Lompoc Theatre Project unveiled plans for a $6 million renovation and restoration project. 

"We look forward to working with the community members who have indicated a willingness to support us financially once we have the keys. And when that happens, when they are finally in our hands, we will invite the whole town and have a celebration in a spirit worthy of this victory,” Herrier said.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 