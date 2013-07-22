Santa Barbara Council to Consider Eastside Transportation Improvements

City leaders will hear about a management plan identifying areas of concern, and will be asked how best to pay for needed projects

The Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday night will hear details about improvements to the city’s Eastside transportation system and is being asked how it wants to pay for those changes.

The City Council directed the Public Works Department to conduct outreach efforts to identify areas of concern and develop an action plan. What came out of those efforts was the Eastside Neighborhood Transportation Management Plan, and the council will be asked to approve that plan on Tuesday night.

The six main goals in the plan are improving street lighting, enhancing walking experiences, reducing vehicle speeds, adding bicycle amenities, increasing outreach on the rules of the road and adding improvements to bus stops.

The area affected by the plan is bounded by Canon Perdido to the north, Highway 101 to the south, Salinas Street to the east and Milpas to the west.

Twenty-eight of the projects the plan included can be funded with existing city money and budget funds over the next three years.

There are 10 projects left, however, that have funding needs ranging from $16,549,000 to more than $19 million.

About $11 million of that is needed for neighborhood lighting improvements, and residents ranked lighting as the No. 1 needed improvement at an April workshop, followed by enhanced pedestrian crossings.

The council will be asked whether it wants to incorporate the 10 remaining projects into the queue of other city’s capital improvements or whether to first prioritize the Eastside neighborhood projects.

The city’s Neighborhood Advisory Committee is asking the council to move the projects forward as quickly as possible.

Much-needed pedestrian improvements to the city’s Eastside were brought to the forefront when 15-year-old Sergio Romero was killed after being struck by a truck as he was crossing Milpas Street in 2011.

Since then, the city has moved to implement pedestrian improvements in the Milpas corridor and has expanded to look at the entire Eastside neighborhood.

Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, 735 Anacapa St.

