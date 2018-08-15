City Council Upholds Appeal of Project in Santa Barbara’s Upper Eastside Neighborhood

Neighbors who vehemently opposed a four-unit apartment building in the Upper Eastside area won their appeal to the Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday.

The city Architectural Board of Review approved the project in May, and concluded it was appropriate for the location, but people who live nearby argued that the design is incompatible with the neighborhood.

The proposed Bungalow Haven historic district is across the street from the site at 501 E. Micheltorena St., and many homes in the area have a bungalow or Craftsman architectural style, according to the city.

Pat Saley, representing the appellants, asked the council to make the developer redesign the project in a different architectural style.

City Council members agreed with neighbors and upheld the appeal.

