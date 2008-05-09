City, County to Consider Recommendations for Trails

The Santa Barbara City Council and the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will consider the trails management recommendations of the Front Country Trails Multi-Jurisdictional Task Force.

Formed in 2006 to address a range of issues regarding trails management, maintenance, funding, natural resource and user conflict, the task force is made up of members from the City Park and Recreation Commission and the County Parks Commission, and staff representatives of the Los Padres National Forest.

Located within the front range of the Santa Ynez Mountains, the Santa Barbara Front Country Trails provide more than 30 miles of trails for equestrians, hikers, trail runners and mountain bikers.

To develop its recommendations, the task force conducted nine public meetings from February 2007 to February 2008. After thorough consideration of the issues and extensive stakeholder input, the recommendations address administration, community outreach, and trail management and maintenance objectives. A key recommendation is the development of a memorandum of understanding involving the city, the county and the Forest Service. The task force recommendations also recognize that trails stakeholders and Santa Barbara residents are key to long-term successful management of the trails.

The City Council public meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the City Council Chamber at City Hall. The city staff report is available at www.santabarbaraca.gov/CAP. The County Board of Supervisors public meeting will be at 9 a.m. May 20 in the County Board Hearing Room, fourth floor, 123 E. Anapamu St. The county staff report will be available at www.countyofsb.org.

Jill Zachary is the city of Santa Barbara’s assistant parks and recreation director.