Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 9:24 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

City, County to Consider Recommendations for Trails

A task force addresses issues of maintenance and management of the Front Country Trails.

By Jill Zachary | May 9, 2008 | 8:20 a.m.

The Santa Barbara City Council and the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will consider the trails management recommendations of the Front Country Trails Multi-Jurisdictional Task Force.

Formed in 2006 to address a range of issues regarding trails management, maintenance, funding, natural resource and user conflict, the task force is made up of members from the City Park and Recreation Commission and the County Parks Commission, and staff representatives of the Los Padres National Forest.

Located within the front range of the Santa Ynez Mountains, the Santa Barbara Front Country Trails provide more than 30 miles of trails for equestrians, hikers, trail runners and mountain bikers.

To develop its recommendations, the task force conducted nine public meetings from February 2007 to February 2008.  After thorough consideration of the issues and extensive stakeholder input, the recommendations address administration, community outreach, and trail management and maintenance objectives. A key recommendation is the development of a memorandum of understanding involving the city, the county and the Forest Service. The task force recommendations also recognize that trails stakeholders and Santa Barbara residents are key to long-term successful management of the trails.

The City Council public meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the City Council Chamber at City Hall.  The city staff report is available at www.santabarbaraca.gov/CAP. The County Board of Supervisors public meeting will be at 9 a.m. May 20 in the County Board Hearing Room, fourth floor, 123 E. Anapamu St. The county staff report will be available at www.countyofsb.org.

Jill Zachary is the city of Santa Barbara’s assistant parks and recreation director.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 