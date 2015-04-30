City Crews to Replace Water Main on East Yanonali Street in Santa Barbara

The Santa Barbara Public Works Department will begin construction to replace the water main in the 100 block of East Yanonali Street, between Anacapa and Santa Barbara streets, beginning May 4 through May 18.

The 100 block of East Yanonali Street has recently experienced repeated water main breaks. As a result, this water main replacement project has been accelerated to minimize further disruption to the area.

Businesses and residents in the immediate vicinity will have uninterrupted water service for the majority of the project. Local businesses will remain open, but traffic will be detoured around the 100 block of East Yanonali Street.

Construction will take place between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Please contact Matt Ward, water distribution superintendent, at 805.564.5414 with any questions.

— Matt Ward is the water distribution superintnedent for the City of Santa Barbara.