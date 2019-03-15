Pixel Tracker

Saturday, March 16 , 2019, 2:01 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

$131 Million in Capital Improvement Projects in the Works in Santa Barbara

About 27 projects are under construction, including a massive street repair effort, and another $82 million worth of projects are under design

De la Vina bridge Click to view larger
One construction project under design for Santa Barbara is the replacement of the De la Vina bridge, near Vernon Road. (Josh Molina / Noozhawk file photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | March 15, 2019 | 10:00 p.m.

The City of Santa Barbara has completed $15 million in capital projects, has $131 million in projects under construction and another $82 million worth of projects under design.

"It's a good thing for this community," city engineer Brian D’Amour said.

Already this year, the city has completed renovations to the main commercial runway at the Santa Barbara Airport at a cost of $9.1 million, a project primarily funded by the Federal Aviation Administration

"This was a key project, keeping that runway operational," D'Amour said at Tuesday's Santa Barbara City Council meeting

The city has about 27 projects under construction. One of the most notable projects to the public is the city's massive street repair effort, funded primarily by Measure C sales tax money. 

The city is using slurry seal to improve the condition of its streets, at a cost of about $6 million. 

"We haven't done that in quite a number of years because we simply haven't had the money to do preventative maintenance," D’Amour said. "We have been in a triage mode. It is great to have a funding source to be able to do these preventative measues."

Construction crews also stumbled onto more problems when repairing the streets. The city is required by state law to provide access ramps in areas where they are doing preventive maintenaince to the streets. Crews are also looking up and down the streets to make sure the concrete nearby is in good condition. 

"There is a lot of concrete work associated with the pavement work we are doing," D’Amour said. "That's added a lot of additional cost to the projects than what we had anticipated."

The city is making pedestrian improvements to the railroad crossing on State Street at a cost of $728,000, which was funded by a state grant.

One of the most significant construction projects under design is the replacement of the De la Vina bridge, near Vernon Road. It's the latest bridge replacement project in the city, which has replaced about eight over creeks during the past 10 years.

The replacement of the De la Vina bridge will cost about $11.5 million.

Crews also plan to repair the bumpy Mission Street later in 2019. 

Also underway in 2019 is the replacement of about six miles of water mains that cost about $8 million.

"There is a lot happening out there in the streets," D'Amour said.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 