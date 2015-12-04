City Investigating Series of Deliberately-Set Trash Can Fires Along Santa Barbara Waterfront

Advice

The Santa Barbara City Fire Department is investigating a series of intentionally-set trash can fires along Cabrillo Boulevard and Lower State Street early Friday morning.

Fires were set in at least three city trash cans and the time of day — city engines responded between midnight and 3 a.m. — makes it difficult to find witnesses, Fire Marshal Joe Poiré said.

Damage was limited to the trash containers themselves, including the exterior paint and melting some interior plastic, he said.

The department believes the fires were deliberately set and asks anyone with information to contact the department’s business line at 805.965.5254.

Any incidents of serial fire-setting are investigated, since even trash can fires can spread to structures, Poiré said.

