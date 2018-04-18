City Manager to Discuss Election Districts

Santa Maria City Manager Jason Stilwell will speak about city election districts at luncheon hosted by the Committee to Improve North County (Committee INC) and the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, April 18, at the Santa Maria Inn Kent Room.

Stilwell will provide details about the newly formed city election districts and how the districts affect the election of City Council members. The presentation will cover the following topics:

How election districts affect the make-up of the Santa Maria City Council

How the election districts were determined

How the upcoming City Council election will take place and what districts are included in this election cycle

Cost to attend the event is $25. To register, call 354-5552 or email [email protected]

— Molly Schiff for Santa Maria Chamber of Commerce.