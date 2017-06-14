Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 12:25 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

City Names YMCA Noah’s Anchorage Agency of Year

By Felicia Sutherland for Channel Islands YMCA | June 14, 2017 | 10:43 a.m.

Noah’s Anchorage Youth Crisis Shelter, a program of the Youth and Family Services YMCA, was recognized as Agency of the Year by Santa Barbara during a recent ceremony held in conjunction with 16th Annual Youth Leadership Awards Ceremony.

Noah’s Anchorage was selected by the city for its outstanding support to teens in the community, especially those who have fallen on hard times.

Noah’s Anchorage has served the community for more than 40 years, providing a safe place, meals, showers and beds for hundreds of homeless, foster youth, runaways and at-risk youth ages 10-17 years.

“We are honored to be recognized as Agency of the Year by the city of Santa Barbara," said Maria Castro, residential counselor, at Noah’s Anchorage.

"The services we provide through Noah’s Anchorage, a program of Youth and Family Services YMCA, are vital to our community," she said.

"The youth that participate in our programs experience greater safety and well-being while developing skills to build a successful, independent future,” Castro said.

In addition to Noah’s Anchorage, Youth and Family Services YMCA operates My Home, St. George Youth Center, and Support and Outreach Services, programs dedicated to pre-teens, teens and young adults ages 18-24.

For more information about the Youth and Family Services YMCA, visit http://www.ciymca.org/youthandfamilyservices/ or call 569-1103.

— Felicia Sutherland for Channel Islands YMCA.

 
