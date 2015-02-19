Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 7:39 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Business

City National Bank Opens Office on Coast Village Road in Montecito

By Debora Vrana for City National Bank | February 19, 2015

City National Bank announced Thursday that it has opened a new office in Montecito with five experienced colleagues to better serve clients in California’s Central Coast region.

Leading the City National group, many of whom joined the bank last year, is senior vice president and regional manager Leo Hamill, who has more than two decades of senior-level wealth management experience. Also located in the new Montecito office are City National private bankers Annamarie Sharpe and Roy Martinez, as well as Amber Ortiz, a private client advisor, and Susan Rogers, a trust advisor.

Private client colleagues serve high-net-worth families, professional service firms, and select nonprofits by providing advice and services in investment management, complex credit, depository and cash management, estate planning, trust and wealth transfer.

“This new office is tangible proof of our commitment to serving and expanding our presence in this dynamic and growing California region,” said Michael Pagano, executive vice president of Private Client Services for City National Bank. “These colleagues are already delivering exceptional experience to the Central Coast, and this new office will only allow us to grow.”

The bank’s new Montecito address is 1205 Coast Village Road. The phone number is 805.981.2702. Please note that cash, deposit and payment services are not available at this office. ATM services are coming soon. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by appointment only.

“We’re very excited to bring the City National Bank brand to the Santa Barbara and Montecito markets. This team averages more than 25 years in Santa Barbara, so they truly understand the unique culture and business environment while fully embracing the spirit of the community through their charitable and non-profit affiliations,” said Leo Hamill, senior vice president and Central Coast region manager for City National Bank. “Their combined experience, expertise and professionalism, coupled with a focus on providing an unparalleled client experience, are exactly what Central Coast clients are looking for.”

— Debora Vrana is the media relations manager for City National Bank.

