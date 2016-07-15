Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 2:53 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

City National Bank Renews Support of Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra Families Program

Leo Hamill, senior vice president and regional manager, City National Bank; Kevin A. Marvin, executive director, Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra; and Roy Martinez, vice president and senior private banker, City National Bank. Click to view larger
Leo Hamill, senior vice president and regional manager, City National Bank; Kevin A. Marvin, executive director, Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra; and Roy Martinez, vice president and senior private banker, City National Bank. (SBCO photo)
By Tim Dougherty for the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra | July 15, 2016 | 12:10 p.m.

City National Bank has renewed its support of the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra’s youth outreach efforts, donating $3,000 to the ensemble’s innovative Free Concert Seats for Families program. 

“We are very grateful to have City National Bank as a partner as we undertake the important work of exposing new generations to the glories of classical music,” said Chamber Orchestra Executive Director Kevin A. Marvin. “This generous support will help ensure another successful season of outreach to our community’s youth.”

Launched in 2007, Free Concert Seats for Families enables children ages 8-18 to attend regular-season SBCO concerts with a parent/guardian free of charge.

According to Marvin, the goal of the program is to educate students about classical music and concert etiquette so that they become informed and engaged patrons in the future.

The Chamber Orchestra provided 529 free tickets last season, the highest total in the program’s history. 

“The arts are such an important element of a well-rounded education and a foundation for thriving communities. We are pleased to support the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra’s Free Concert Seats for Families initiative,” said City National Bank Vice President Roy Martinez. “The program shows great promise in fostering appreciation for a truly wonderful art form. We salute Kevin Marvin and his team for their efforts in this area.” 

Funding partners also include American Riviera Bank, Union Bank, the Rotary Club of Montecito, the Williams-Corbett Foundation and the National Federation of Music Clubs.

Subscription sales have begun for the Chamber Orchestra’s 2016-17 season, which will open Oct. 8 at the Lobero Theatre with a performance of Dvořák’s “New World” Symphony and Gershwin’s Concerto in F, featuring acclaimed pianist Wendy Chen.

The ensemble will present eight concerts during its 38th season, including appearances by noted soloists Paul Huang (violin) and Alessio Bax (piano).

Prices start at $186, and for first-time subscribers can customize their ticket packages. To order subscriptions, visit sbco.org or call 805.966.2441.

Single tickets for the 2016-17 season will go on sale in September.

Complete season program information is available at sbco.org.

Tim Dougherty represents the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra.

