City National Bank, United Way Provide Free Backpacks and Supplies to Franklin Students

On Sept. 23, 20 students at Franklin Elementary School received a wave of backpacks filled with school supplies. The backpacks were distributed to students in need, compliments of City National Bank.

These back-to-school backpacks help ensure local low-income youth have the tools and supplies necessary to be successful, confident and prepared students this school year.

“Most of us remember well the excitement of starting the new school year with a new backpack and school supplies,” said Leo Hamill, senior vice president and regional manager for City National Bank’s Private Client Services Group in the Central Coast. “Every student in our community deserves the chance to know how that feels and to not be worried about how they will carry their supplies back and forth to school. We’re thrilled to be opening a new office in Montecito and for the opportunity to contribute to such a worthy cause.”

Improving education is one of three major focus areas for United Way of Santa Barbara County. The organization is working to achieve a community driven 10-year goal to increase local high school graduation rates and the number of students reading at or above grade level in every grade by 50 percent. Getting backpacks to students who need them the most is just one piece of the larger picture.

“United Way of Santa Barbara County is advancing the common good by helping local students get access to some of the most basic tools they need to succeed,” said Paul Didier, president and CEO. “Organizations, businesses and individuals have the power to work together to improve local education and create long term improvements.”

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing City National Bank.