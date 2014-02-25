Friday, April 13 , 2018, 3:44 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

City of Goleta Accepting Applications for Design Review Board

By City of Goleta | February 25, 2014 | 2:06 p.m.

The City of Goleta is accepting applications for service on the Design Review Board for the following two vacancies: one architect and one landscape architect or landscape contractor.

General Functions

» Ensures that development and building design are consistent with adopted community design standards.

» Promotes high standards in architectural and landscape design and the construction of aesthetically pleasing structures so that new development does not detract from existing neighborhood characteristics.

» Ensures that the continued health, safety and welfare of neighborhoods are not compromised.

» Reviews, approves, conditionally approves or disapproves all applications under the jurisdiction of the DRB.

» Provides input on matters including but not limited to the sign ordinance and other code amendments, lighting guidelines, street trees and DRB procedures.

Length of Term

Three years and until successors are appointed.

Meeting Schedule

The DRB meets the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at 3 p.m. at the Goleta City Council Chambers

Compensation

$50 per meeting

Applications/Deadline

Applications may be obtained from and must be returned to the City Clerk, City of Goleta, 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B, Goleta, CA 93117. An application form is also available at the city’s website by clicking here. Additional information can be provided by calling 805.961.7505. Applications must be received no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 11.

 
