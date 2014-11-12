City of Goleta Accepting Applications for Planning Commission Position

The City of Goleta is accepting applications from citizens who are interested in serving on the Goleta Planning Commission.

The Planning Commission is a five-member advisory body with responsibility for the orderly development of the city and administration of the zoning and subdivision ordinances. The Planning Commission conducts at least one regular meeting on the second Monday of each month.

One appointment will be made to the Planning Commission. To be eligible to apply, candidates must reside within Goleta city limits and be a qualified elector. Members of the commission are appointed to four-year terms that expire at the first regular meeting of the first February following the expiration of the current term of office of the city council member who appointed the commission member.

The deadline for submitting applications is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 2. Applications may be obtained from, and must be returned to, the City Clerk, Deborah Lopez, City Clerk, City of Goleta, 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B, Goleta, CA 93117. Applications are also available by clicking here. More information can be obtained by calling 805.961.7505.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.