City of Goleta Accepting Grant Applications

The City of Goleta is accepting applications for grant funding through its Goleta City Grant Program (formerly the Community Project Grant Program) and the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program.

Applications for grant funding are available starting Friday and must be submitted to Goleta City Hall, 130 Cremona Drive, Suite, B, Goleta, CA 93117, no later than 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 19.

For fiscal year 2015-16, up to $100,000 in funding is available for civic services, community projects, cultural activities, educational programs and special events that are of benefit to the residents of the City of Goleta. Federal CDBG funding must be used to provide public services to the homeless and low- to moderate-income residents of Goleta.

Grant Funding Requirements

» 1. All services and/or projects must benefit Goleta residents.

» 2. Services and/or projects must be sponsored by nonprofit organizations.

» 3. Categories of services and projects eligible for grants include: civic projects or services sponsored by Goleta community organizations, cultural activities (e.g. music, art, dance, recreation, etc.), educational programs, special events, regional projects of benefit to Goleta residents, and public services for low- to moderate-income people (e.g. senior services, youth programs, health services, etc.).

In order to benefit a range of activities in the community, individual grants under the Goleta City Grant Program are limited to a maximum of $3,500. CDBG Program grants have no maximum, but require recipients to follow strict federal regulations and reporting requirements.

A single application form is used for both programs and may be obtained at City of Goleta City Hall, 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B, Goleta, CA 93117, or at www.cityofgoleta.org. Questions regarding grant funding and/or requests for applications may also be directed to Claudia Dato, Neighborhood Services and Public Safety Department, at [email protected] or 805.961.7554.

The application can be found by clicking here.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.