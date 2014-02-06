Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 5:52 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

City of Goleta Breaks Ground on Los Carneros Bridge Replacement Project

By Valerie Kushnerov for the City of Goleta | February 6, 2014 | 8:29 a.m.

The City of Goleta broke ground Wednesday on the Los Carneros Overhead Bridge Replacement Project.

This project will replace the bridge over the Union Pacific Railroad, which was built in the 1960s.

Starting Feb. 17, the southbound on- and off-ramps will be closed and will remain closed through February 2015. The current Los Carneros Bridge will be reduced to one lane in each direction for a significant portion of the 20 months needed to complete the project.

The Los Carneros Bridge Project will not just replace the current bridge over the railroad; it will widen and upgrade the structure to improve safety and traffic flow, add bike and pedestrian features, and be built using sophisticated technology and construction techniques.

The project will provide two through lanes in each direction and a dedicated right-turn lane for entering the on-ramp to southbound Highway 101. This will improve flow for both through traffic and on-ramp traffic.

Like many bridges of that era, it was constructed using a concrete mix that contained “reactive aggregate.” Years of use and water intrusion are the catalysts for the reaction that separates the concrete from the reinforcing steel until it must be replaced to maintain the safety of the structure.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.

 
