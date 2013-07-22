City of Goleta, Chamber of Commerce Holding Luncheon to Introduce New Business Software

The City of Goleta and the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce invite local businesses, commercial property owners and Realtors to an informational luncheon on SCOUT, a new software service being offered by the city through a company called Buxton.

A free luncheon, sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce, will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday in the City Council Chambers at City Hall to announce the program.

“The city is offering an incredibly powerful economic development tool for businesses in Goleta, and the chamber wants to make sure our local businesses, commercial property owners and realtors know how to take advantage of it,” said Kristen Miller, president and CEO of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce. “The goal is to help recruit the right new business to fill any existing vacancies, and to support our existing businesses with tools to help them thrive.”

“In today’s competitive environment, businesses are weighing their decision of where to establish and how to expand more carefully than ever before,” City Manager Dan Singer said. “Offering this service in our city will give us an advantage in finding the right businesses for our community.”

Buxton’s proprietary software (SCOUT) provides a wealth of information for business owners, property owners and realtors through access to demographic and retail data used for site selection, verifying consumer expenditures and expanding sales. It is designed to assist at all levels, regardless of the size of business and property holdings.

The City Council approved the investment in this service and looks forward to the positive impact on the community.

Anyone interested in attending the luncheon should RSVP by clicking here or calling Cortney at 805.967.2500. Space is limited.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.