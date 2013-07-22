Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 1:00 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Business

City of Goleta, Chamber of Commerce Holding Luncheon to Introduce New Business Software

By Valerie Kushnerov for the City of Goleta | July 22, 2013 | 9:18 a.m.

The City of Goleta and the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce invite local businesses, commercial property owners and Realtors to an informational luncheon on SCOUT, a new software service being offered by the city through a company called Buxton.

A free luncheon, sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce, will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday in the City Council Chambers at City Hall to announce the program.

“The city is offering an incredibly powerful economic development tool for businesses in Goleta, and the chamber wants to make sure our local businesses, commercial property owners and realtors know how to take advantage of it,” said Kristen Miller, president and CEO of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce. “The goal is to help recruit the right new business to fill any existing vacancies, and to support our existing businesses with tools to help them thrive.”

“In today’s competitive environment, businesses are weighing their decision of where to establish and how to expand more carefully than ever before,” City Manager Dan Singer said. “Offering this service in our city will give us an advantage in finding the right businesses for our community.”

Buxton’s proprietary software (SCOUT) provides a wealth of information for business owners, property owners and realtors through access to demographic and retail data used for site selection, verifying consumer expenditures and expanding sales. It is designed to assist at all levels, regardless of the size of business and property holdings.

The City Council approved the investment in this service and looks forward to the positive impact on the community.

Anyone interested in attending the luncheon should RSVP by clicking here or calling Cortney at 805.967.2500. Space is limited.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 