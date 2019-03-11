Pixel Tracker

City of Goleta Considers Roundabouts, Street Extensions in OId Town

Plans call for Hollister Avenue roundabouts at Dearborn Place and Ward Drive

Traffic on Hollister Avenue in Old Town Goleta. Click to view larger
Traffic on Hollister Avenue in Old Town would be routed through two roundabouts under a plan being pursued by the city of Goleta. The $34 million project is targeted for completion in 2023. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | March 11, 2019 | 9:59 p.m.

The city of Goleta is embarking on a multi-faceted plan to improve traffic, pedestrian and bicycle safety in Old Town and near the Santa Barbara Municipal Airport.

Plans call for a roundabout at Dearborn Place and Hollister Avenue, which would allow residents in the apartments on Dearborn to travel around a roundabout and get to Highway 217.

Goleta has also proposed a roundabout on the east side of Highway 217, at Ward Drive and Hollister Avenue.

The roundabouts are in conjunction with another project that would extend Ekwill and Fowler streets all the way through from Fairview Avenue to Kellogg Avenue, and replace the Hollister Avenue bridge over San Jose Creek.

The Goleta City Council discussed the matter at last week's meeting

"They increase the operating capacity significantly at the existing Hollister 217 interchange," said Gerald Comati, interim city deputy public works director.

Comati said the two roundabouts would not be like the roundabout at Milpas Street and Highway 101 in Santa Barbara, but would be similar in that they would be next to a highway.

"There is lots of opportunity to create a proper gateway entrance with these two roundabouts," Comati said. "It will be impressive. 

Planning for the project began in 2004, and the city already has obtained the necessary permits from the California Coastal Commission, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Regional Water Quality Control Board and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

A map shows the location of two roundabouts proposed for Hollister Avenue in Old Town Goleta. Click to view larger
A map shows the location of two roundabouts proposed for Hollister Avenue in Old Town Goleta.

Goleta hopes to start construction in 2020 and finish in 2023. The cost of the combined project is $34 million.

Councilman Kyle Richards raised questions about pedestrian safety with two new roundabouts in the area. He said he is not thrilled with the idea that the roundabouts could be similar to the Milpas roundabout.

"That kind of scares me," Richards said. "I don't find that one to be a particularly safe one to be walking around or riding a bicycle."

Comati said the Goleta roundabouts will be similar, but not the same.

"The design of Milpas (roundabout) is not ideal," Comati said. "It was shoehorned in. By any stretch of the imagination that was not a good example of a roundabout in terms of safety and visibility and function."

He said these new roundabouts will feature 10-foot-wide bike paths next to them to allow bicyclists and pedestrians to pass through.

"If you are a confident bicyclist you would typically enter the roundabout and you would be treated just like a vehicle," Comati said. "The point of roundabout designs is that you slow the traffic down by manuevering the approach such that they slow down."

Councilman Stuart Kasdin joked that the new roundabouts and street extensions "would offer us easy access to all of our future cannabis dispensaries."

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Reader Comments

