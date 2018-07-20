City of Goleta Earns Excellence in Financial Reporting Award for 15th Year

The City of Goleta’s comprehensive annual financial report earned a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2017.

It is the 15th consecutive year the city has received these honors.

“We, the City Council, continue to be impressed with the city’s Finance Department,” Mayor Paula Perotte said. “Through their detailed and thorough work, we are consistently able to meet the rigorous standards set by GFOA.”

Earlier this year, they received the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the GFOA, and they have followed it up with the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting. The city’s financial reports continue to demonstrate transparency and disclosure of city funds so that it is easy to understand where money is spent.

It is a noteworthy accomplishment for the city to receive the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting, which is the highest form of governmental accounting and financial reporting recognition. The award was established more than 70 years ago by the Government Finance Officers Association to encourage and assist local and state governments to go beyond the minimum requirements of generally accepted accounting principles using the spirit of transparency and full disclosure.

Governments who want to be considered for this award must submit their report within six months of the end of the fiscal year, and the review process takes another four to six months. Learn more about the Certificate of Achievement award by clicking here. The city’s comprehensive annual financial report can be found by clicking here.

— Jaime Shaw is a community relations assistant for the City of Goleta.