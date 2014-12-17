City of Goleta Hires Genie Wilson as Director of Finance

The City of Goleta is pleased to announce the addition of Genie Wilson to the city’s management team.

Wilson will join the city as the director of finance on Jan. 7.

She currently serves as the treasury manager for the City of Santa Barbara.

Prior to joining the City of Santa Barbara she worked at the City of Temecula, where she was the chief financial officer. Her impressive credentials also include time as an accountant with Moreland and Associates CPAs.

She holds a degree in business administration from California State University-Fullerton and is a certified public accountant.

“We are delighted Ms. Wilson has agreed to join our team," City Manager Michelle Greene said. "Her extensive experience in municipal government and auditing is a great match for our young city.”

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.