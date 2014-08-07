City of Goleta Holding Open House on Hollister Bike Lane

Join the City of Goleta for an Open House on a Hollister bike lane from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 20 in the Ellwood School Multipurpose Room, 7696 Hollister Ave. in Goleta.

Drop in to look at several options for providing a Class I bike lane along Hollister Avenue between Pacific Oaks Road and Ellwood School.

Ask questions of staff and provide feedback.

For more information, visit ProjectGoleta.com. You can also sign up for email/text updates on the project.

Questions? Please contact Teresa Lopes at the City of Goleta at 805.961.7563 or [email protected].