City of Goleta Invites Public to Workshop on Skate Plaza Design

The City of Goleta invites the public to join the conversation at the workshop focused on the skate plaza proposed for the Old Town Park near the corner of Hollister and South Kellogg avenues.

The workshop will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3 in the Dining Hall at the Goleta Valley Community Center. City staff and the city’s design consultants, Spohn Ranch Skate Parks and Van Atta Associates Inc., will be presenting several conceptual designs and want input on the above-grade skate elements that should be included.

The skate plaza will be approximately 3,500 square feet and geared toward beginning skaters. It will include street skating elements, as opposed to the bowls and large ramps that are available at Skater’s Point and the Solvang Skate Park.

Please join us in the conversation to design this important part of the park.

Questions or comments can be directed to Claudia Dato at [email protected] or by calling 805.961.7554.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.