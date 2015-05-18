City of Goleta Invites Residents to Celebrate in Public Works Week

The City of Goleta, in collaboration with the Goleta Water and Sanitary District as well as MarBorg Industries and Girl Scouts, will be putting on a celebration for Public Works Week at the courtyard at the Camino Real Marketplace on Thursday, May 21 from 3 to 6 p.m.

The Goleta community is encouraged to join in on the family-oriented festivities and meet the professionals from the Public Works Department at the City of Goleta.

During the event, residents can learn more about the Los Carneros Bridge Project, roundabouts and even have the opportunity to see how huge machines work behind the scenes. Staff will be available to answer any questions about current and upcoming city projects.

Public Works Week has been celebrated and sponsored by the American Public Works Association since 1960. Across North America, over 28,000 members within the United States and Canada use this week to energize and educate the public on the importance of the contribution Public Works make to their daily lives.

This year’s theme of “Building for Today, Planning for Tomorrow” represents the dedication public works departments and professionals have toward maintaining city structures and safety for present and future generations.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.