City of Goleta Offering Additional Funding for Community Grants

The City of Goleta’s community grant program has gotten a makeover and the results are significant. The city has traditionally offered its Community Project Grant Program, giving away $20,000 to $30,000 annually. The council recently supported a complete overhaul of the program and increased the pot of funding to $71,000.

“There are many organizations that provide amazing services to our community, and it’s clear they need our support to continue filling these needs,” Mayor Michael Bennett said. “I’m thankful that we are able to allocate additional funds to provide even more support through a broader grant program.”

The new program, renamed the Goleta City Grant Program, is now accepting applications for services, programs and events that enrich the lives of Goleta residents. The application period runs through May 19 and provides the opportunity for grants of up to $3,500. The City Council is expected to consider grant recommendations in June for funding that will be awarded in the next fiscal year beginning in July.

The City of Goleta invites nonprofit organizations to apply for the program and continue to help our community thrive. Projects and programs eligible to apply for funding include:

» Civic projects or services sponsored by Goleta community organizations

» Educational programs

» Public services such as senior services, youth programs and health services

» Cultural activities, such as music, art, dance, and recreation

» Goleta-oriented special events

» Regional projects that are a benefit to Goleta

Previous grant recipients include a variety of organizations, including the Anti-Defamation League, Food From the Heart and PathPoint, among others. With the last year’s grant funding, the ADL was able to offer No Place for Hate, an initiative that supports education to fight bullying, intolerance and bigotry in students and adults. The funding they received also supported the first Diversity Day at Girsh Park.

Food From the Heart used its grant to continue delivering nutritious meals weekly to 200 homebound and ill clients and their caregivers. These families shared the relief in not having to worry about preparing daily meals. One recipient said, “We will forever be grateful for the wonderful food and inspiration you provided due to our need.”

PathPoint is another previous grant recipient. PathPoint provides quality support services for people with disabilities or disadvantages, and has been awarded grants for the past five years through the Community Project Grant Program (now the Goleta City Grant Program). Last year, PathPoint helped 36 disabled or disadvantaged people become employed as a direct result of Goleta’s grant funding.

“[The city’s] contribution truly makes a difference for low-income people with special needs living and working in the Goleta area,” said Cynthia Burton, president/CEO of PathPoint.

Application forms can be downloaded by clicking here or may be picked up at Goleta City Hall, 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B. Questions regarding the program should be directed to Claudia Dato at [email protected] or 805.961.7554.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.