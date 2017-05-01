Goleta Recoups City Council Health Insurance Overpayments One Pay Period at a Time

Noozhawk review of records, interviews with former officials pinpoint when mistake was discovered but not its origin

When City of Goleta officials realized City Council members had been overpaid for health insurance premiums, to the tune of tens of thousands of dollars, city staff moved quickly to recover the money, working out repayment plans with three of the four affected members.

Then staff changed the 100-percent premium payment health benefit structure to a monthly allowance, the same allowance that the city’s rank-and-file employees have, in keeping with state law.

Staff individually worked out repayment agreements with Councilman Roger Aceves, who owed $9,114.44; now-former Councilman Ed Easton, who owed $269.04; and now-Mayor Paula Perotte, who owed $22,676.16, according to city records obtained by Noozhawk through a California Public Records Act request.

The trio all chose payroll deductions — Aceves of $45, Easton of $12 and Perotte of $20 per two-week payment period — to reduce their debts, the records show.

Former Councilwoman Jean Blois, who reportedly owes $110.04 and was not on the council when the city issued repayment invoices, told Noozhawk she was unaware of her debt and would gladly write Goleta a check.

Aceves and Easton have paid off their debts, while Perotte still owed more than $20,000 as of late February.

She won’t be able to pay it off through $20 payroll deductions during her tenure on the council, obviously, but she and the city are satisfied with the current agreement.

“In the view of the city, each arrangement was valid and satisfactory because they were all following through with repayment,” City Manager Michelle Greene told Noozhawk.

With repayment plans in place — but debt outstanding — the city met its obligation from a legal perspective, she said.

If the debt remains after Perotte leaves office, the city still has the legal right to collect on it, so staff would work out another repayment arrangement at that point, she added.

“Keeping in mind she was just acting on the information she had been provided, she wasn’t aware of the restrictions because at that time when she enrolled staff was unaware of the restrictions,” Greene said of Perotte.

“She was selecting coverage on what information she had, and I don’t want anyone to think it was her fault.”

Greene said the City Attorney’s Office and the Finance Department handled the repayment arrangements. Emails between then-City Attorney Tim Giles and former management analyst Karen Dorfman confirm her explanation, according to records reviewed by Noozhawk.

The overpayments occurred every year between 2007 and 2012, and there is at least one instance before that, in 2004, the records show. Council members owed the overpaid premiums from their enrollment dates through September 2012, when the mistake was discovered.

“If they didn’t take the city’s insurance or the plans they took were within the threshold of the allowance provided to employees, they were determined to not be in error,” Greene said.

The idea of forgiving Perotte’s remaining debt as a public gift has come up. The suggestion was raised in 2012 when the overpayment discovery was made, and it was mentioned by Councilman Stuart Kasdin at a recent Finance and Audit Standing Committee meeting.

Gifting the funds would have to be initiated by the City Council, Greene noted, but staff sees the payment plan as covering the city’s legal bases.

At a Feb. 9 meeting of the Finance and Audit Standing Committee, Aceves and Kasdin were discussing the outstanding council member debt for the excess health insurance premium coverage.

Council members currently are paid $585 a month for their service, and Aceves noted he took no salary from the city for almost two years to pay off what he owed. He called the amount still owed by Perotte an “interest-free loan.”

“Let’s let it go,” Kasdin replied. “We don’t need to bring it up at every meeting.”

Getting such a large bill all at once would be “a big blow for somebody’s finances,” he said, remarking that the council could make a motion to waive the debt.

Greene agreed to approach Perotte and present some repayment options: pay off the debt by the time she leaves office, accelerate the repayment schedule, or pursue having the city waive the debt, which would require council approval.

Perotte told Noozhawk she stands by the current repayment arrangement.

“Right now I stand by the agreement that I’ve made, and we’ll talk about that when I leave,” she said.

The City Council has not been approached about a request to eliminate Perotte’s debt, Aceves said last week.

Kasdin said he made his suggestion to waive the debt before he was aware there was a repayment schedule in place.

“So, that’s fine as far as I’m concerned,” he told Noozhawk. “We have other outstanding debts, and big ones; hopefully, we get arrangements and repayments from those.”

Kasdin, a newcomer who was elected last November, expressed an understanding of the chain of events.

“Obviously I wasn’t there back in the day, otherwise I would have a debt, too,” he said.

“My view is that the debt was incurred not through her fault but the fault of the city. The city made a mistake, she didn’t do anything to cause it or particularly benefit from it.”

Kasdin and Councilman Kyle Richards, who also was elected last year, are not enrolled in the city’s health insurance program.

Richards said he had no recollection of the Perotte debt issue being discussed so far, and had no comment.

Paying Excess Compensation to Elected Officials

Health plan premium payments to four city council members exceeded the allowance given to municipal employees, and it’s not like state Government Code disallowing the imbalance is a hidden one — one code section is the same one that sets the salary amounts for General Law City elected officials.

Government Code section 36516 sets the maximum amount at $300 for cities with populations under 35,000.

“Any amount paid by a city for retirement, health and welfare, and federal social security benefits shall not be included for purposes of determining salary under this section, provided that the same benefits are available and paid by the city for its employees,” the section states.

Goleta employees were getting a monthly allowance, while council members were getting 100 percent of their premiums paid for. Overpayments didn’t happen in every council members’ case, but did happen over a period of six years.

The issue apparently was discussed in depth at a 2011 League of California Cities conference, where then-San Pablo City Attorney Brian Libow explained that that council benefits can’t be greater than the most generous schedule of benefits given to any category of nonsafety employees.

Even if different employees have different benefit plans, council members can’t get a package that’s greater than any category of nonsafety employees, he wrote in a report, citing Government Code section 53208.5.

“Thus, so long as some nonsafety employee groups get the same coverage as the council, the statutes allow the council to receive those same benefits even though they may be higher than for most employees,” he wrote.

No one put it together in Goleta until 2012, and most of the people who could have caught it earlier are no longer with the city, including former city managers, former city attorneys and former Finance Department staff.

Julie Biggs served as city attorney from Goleta’s incorporation in 2002 until 2008, when Giles was hired. She worked for the city on a contract basis and, since 2012, has been a partner at Aleshire & Wynder LLP in Riverside, where she still deals with public law and has guided more cities through the incorporation process.

“I really don’t remember the insurance issue being an issue,” she told Noozhawk. “Compensation is set according to statute and there is a statute that allows for benefits to members of the council comparable to or not exceeding what’s given to staff.

“But I don’t remember ever thinking about it, quite frankly; it sort of was.”

Biggs wasn’t sure who would have set up the premium payment system, since there were several interim city leaders and administrative staff in the early days of cityhood.

“As I said, it was not an issue that ever came to me, to say is this legal or is it not, at least not that I remember,” she said.

When told about the overpayments, which started in 2007, she broke in, “No no no, you can’t do that. That was not an issue when I was there.”

Giles — who was asked by the City Council to resign earlier this year, for unknown reasons — declined to comment for this story.

Dan Singer worked as city manager from 2005 to 2014, when he left Goleta to become Poway’s city manager, a post he left last year.

He told Noozhawk he recalls the problem was the result of a rule change in state law or case law that defined a council member’s benefit as being the same as that provided to an employee.

The city was never intentionally doing anything nefarious, he said.

Singer said he thought the overpayment was first pointed out by a member of the finance staff, or perhaps an auditing team, and then taken to Giles.

“The whole thing was unfortunate,” he said. “I think the city did the right thing about immediately addressing it, but I think it would have been acceptable to forgive the unintentional debt of having made those payments, which are long gone.”

If someone challenged the city on the issue, “that might be different,” Singer added.

“It didn’t seem right to require them after the fact to pay for a benefit that was long gone,” he said.

Asked about bringing the issue to the City Council, which is the only entity that could officially forgive the debt, Singer said he did suggest that.

“Tim’s point was three to five of (council members) had been involved, so who makes the decision?” he explained. “We didn’t have a majority of council to chime in. It was a conflict of interest to have someone who’d received the benefit weigh in on the decision, so I agreed with him on that.”

Asked who could have caught the overpayments earlier, Singer mentioned the payroll and finance department staff and the administrative services team, which was run by Greene at the time.

“I will say, and of course this is in my own defense, I tried to cultivate an environment that’s not a fear of mistakes, but of people being able to take some risks,” he said. “When you find something like that, you bring it up.

“Too often people bury stuff like that because they fear being punished, and sometimes they never get discovered.”

Goleta Changes Council’s Health Benefit Program

After the city became aware of the overpayments, the council member health benefit system was changed to an allowance.

The change took effect on Sept. 18, 2012, the date of a City Council meeting during which the members voted to increase the employee allowance amount to $1,050 per month, which also applied to participating council members.

At that meeting, Greene said California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS) rates had increased 9 percent in 2011 and 9 percent in 2012, with more increases expected in the future.

“At this point, 65 percent of city employees and three of the five council members do participate in the city’s health benefit program,” she said at the time.

Those three were Aceves, Easton and Perotte.

During the September meeting, Singer explained that the allowance system permits the city to budget for a set amount, with the exception being council members.

“We haven’t always been doing it as an allowance but now we are,” he said.

Employees were allowed to cash out up to $950 per month of the allowance, if they didn’t participate in a health plan, but “it should be noted that council members are not eligible for any benefit cash-out, due to restrictions on council member compensation specified in the Government Code,” according to the meeting’s minutes.

Just two months earlier, the council voted 4-1 to not move to a second-tier benefit program for employees. Aceves, Easton, Perotte and Councilwoman Margaret Connell voted to keep the current system, with Councilman Michael Bennett dissenting.

As Noozhawk reported at the time, the city paid for 100 percent of all premiums for council members and their families, which also could have been considered for reduction.

Perotte objected, saying she had relied on the city health plan to cover herself and her daughter since losing her job.

According to the records reviewed by Noozhawk, that July meeting apparently is when Giles realized the city was paying for 100 percent of the council’s health insurance premiums while employees were receiving an allowance. That prompted the repayment agreements for Aceves, Easton and Perotte.

As of now, the city provides $1,265 per month as a flexible benefit plan allowance to pay toward health, dental and vision insurance premiums through the city’s benefit program, or $950 to participate in a qualified plan somewhere else.

Council members get the same amount as employees, but if they don’t enroll in the city’s benefit plan they can’t take the cash-out as employees do, city spokeswoman Valerie Kushnerov told Noozhawk.

Goleta still uses CalPERS for its health benefit plans.

