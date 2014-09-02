Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 7:36 am | A Few Clouds 51º

 
 
 
 
Advice

City of Goleta Plans Community Events for National Preparedness Month

By Valerie Kushnerov for the City of Goleta | September 2, 2014 | 2:59 p.m.

National Preparedness Month is right around the corner. This September's theme is "Be Disaster Aware, Take Action to Prepare." The City of Goleta is gearing up to bring emergency preparedness information and training to the community.

Please join us for events this September to learn more about emergency preparedness.

» Sept. 2, City Council Proclamation — The Goleta City Council will officially proclaim September as “Emergency Preparedness Month” at the City Council meeting at 1:30 p.m.

» Sept. 11, Emergency Preparedness Education presentation for seniors at Encina Royale (in partnership with the American Red Cross) — Residents at Encina Royale will receive a presentation from the City and the American Red Cross on emergency preparedness. If your group is interested in receiving a presentation, contact Luz Reyes-Martin at 805.961.7558 or [email protected].

» Sept. 20, Goleta Prepare Now at Lemon Festival Safety Street — Stop by the Goleta Prepare Now table at Safety Street to learn more about the program, sign up for the newsletter and pick up some informational material.

» Sept. 27, Santa Barbara County CERT Exercise — CERTs from around Santa Barbara County are invited to participate in this educational and engaging event! The exercise this year will be a great opportunity for CERT graduates to practice skills they’ve learned, challenge themselves to learn new skills and work alongside other dedicated CERTs. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 27 at the Lompoc Public Safety Training Facility, 1 Hancock Drive.

For information about any of the September Emergency Preparedness activities, please contact Reyes-Martin at 805.961.7558 or [email protected].

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 