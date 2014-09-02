City of Goleta Plans Community Events for National Preparedness Month

Advice

National Preparedness Month is right around the corner. This September's theme is "Be Disaster Aware, Take Action to Prepare." The City of Goleta is gearing up to bring emergency preparedness information and training to the community.

Please join us for events this September to learn more about emergency preparedness.

» Sept. 2, City Council Proclamation — The Goleta City Council will officially proclaim September as “Emergency Preparedness Month” at the City Council meeting at 1:30 p.m.

» Sept. 11, Emergency Preparedness Education presentation for seniors at Encina Royale (in partnership with the American Red Cross) — Residents at Encina Royale will receive a presentation from the City and the American Red Cross on emergency preparedness. If your group is interested in receiving a presentation, contact Luz Reyes-Martin at 805.961.7558 or [email protected].

» Sept. 20, Goleta Prepare Now at Lemon Festival Safety Street — Stop by the Goleta Prepare Now table at Safety Street to learn more about the program, sign up for the newsletter and pick up some informational material.

» Sept. 27, Santa Barbara County CERT Exercise — CERTs from around Santa Barbara County are invited to participate in this educational and engaging event! The exercise this year will be a great opportunity for CERT graduates to practice skills they’ve learned, challenge themselves to learn new skills and work alongside other dedicated CERTs. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 27 at the Lompoc Public Safety Training Facility, 1 Hancock Drive.

For information about any of the September Emergency Preparedness activities, please contact Reyes-Martin at 805.961.7558 or [email protected].

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.