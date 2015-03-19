Friday, April 6 , 2018, 5:43 pm | Mostly Cloudy 69º

 
 
 
 

City of Goleta Receives State Certification for Its Housing Element

By Valerie Kushnerov for the City of Goleta | March 19, 2015 | 6:57 p.m.

The City of Goleta's newly adopted Housing Element was certified by the State Housing and Community Development for the first time.

The state rewards certified housing elements with funding resources. The coveted state certification has many benefits such as access to state funds for future affordable housing projects, special needs housing programs and related support facilities such as parks.

“We are grateful the state certified our Housing Element and look forward to the benefits having this certification will provide,” Mayor Paula Perotte said. “We are excited to work with local nonprofit housing providers and developers to maximize the certification status of our Housing Element. State grant funding in support of attractive affordable housing projects, parks and bike paths will enrich our community for years to come.”

Since the adoption of the first General Plan and Housing Element in 2006, the city has attempted to be certified by the state. The city received a letter on March 2 stating that the city’s Housing Element is in compliance with state law.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.

 
